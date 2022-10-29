Quick Charge Podcast: October 29, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is clearing another 170 acres of forest at Gigafactory Berlin for expansion
- Tesla Model Y becomes best-selling car in Europe, and might be for a while
- Tesla Powerwall powered 44,000 homes in Puerto Rico during latest grid outage
- Mary Barra claims GM’s electric vehicles will qualify for the full tax credit in ‘2 to 3 years’
- Does Ford think its EVs qualify for the full $7,500 IRA tax credit? Here’s what its CEO said
- Ford F-150 Lightning road trip test: Can the electric pickup travel as well as gas?
- This oil giant and Hertz are building a massive fast-charging network for EV rentals starting at LAX
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.