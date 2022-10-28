Podcast: Tesla pulls demand lever, new referral program, Toyota shuffles EV plan, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss Tesla pulling a new demand lever, first look at the new Tesla referral program, Toyota shuffling its EV plan, and more.
- Tesla (TSLA) pulls demand levers in China, launches referral program and cuts prices
- Tesla is rumored to be looking to invest in Mexico
- Tesla releases software update with improved charging efficiency and more
- Tesla issues rare real ‘physical’ recall of over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles
- Tesla Cyberquad for Kids gets recalled after a 36-year-old got a bruise
- Toyota struggles with EV shift, considers changing plans due to Tesla
- 2023 Kia Niro EV price announced – starts at $39,450, available this month
- Mary Barra claims GM’s electric vehicles will qualify for the full tax credit in ‘2 to 3 years’
- Ford F-150 Lightning road trip test, can the electric pickup travel as well as gas?
