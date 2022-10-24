Tesla releases software update with improved charging efficiency and more

Tesla has released a new software update (2022.40.1) that delivers improved charging efficiency for faster charge time and reduced energy costs, along with a few other goodies.

Some Tesla owners are waking up to a new software update bringing new features and capabilities to their vehicles.

All Tesla vehicles built over the last 10 years are equipped with over-the-air software capability, and the automaker has taken full advantage of that capability with regular software updates.

Those software updates sometimes bring new games and fun features as part of Tesla’s mission to make the Tesla ownership experience as exciting as possible, but sometimes they also bring new capabilities and even more efficiency to the powertrain.

This new 2022.40.1 software update being pushed to the Tesla fleet right now fits into both categories.

Not a Tesla App posted the release notes showing the biggest part of the 2022.40.1 software update is improved charging efficiency.

Tesla wrote in the release notes:

During DC fast charging, the thermal system controls have been optimized for each charging station’s power capability, improving both charging and on-route battery preconditioning efficiency. This results in fast charge time and reduced energy costs.

It sounds like Tesla has found a way to deliver faster charge times and more efficiency through software.

The update also includes a bunch of smaller new features, including some kind of a combination of Tesla’s existing Dog Mode and Sentry Mode. Dog Mode is intended to keep your dog safe inside the vehicle alone by maintaining climate control and showing a message on the screen that the dog is not in danger. As for Sentry Mode, it is a surveillance.feature that uses Autopilot cameras all around the vehicle to detect people approaching the vehicle and either start an alarm or record any event.

Tesla wrote about the new feature leveraging these modes in the release notes:

Your vehicle and pets can be kept safe by activating Dog Mode and Sentry Mode at the same time. Sentry Mode alarms are silenced if Dog Mode and Sentry Mode are both enabled. Mobile app notifications will still be sent and video footage will still be saved.

Tesla is also releasing a new “Driver Door Unlock Mode”:

When Driver Door Unlock Mode is enabled, long pressing the interior driver door switch will unlock all doors and the trunk. To access Driver Door Unlock Mode, tap Controls > Lock > Driver Door Unlock Mode.

And finally, Tesla is also adding radio station logos to the media players:

The Media Player now displays radio station logos for improved discoverability when searching for favorite stations.

As usual, Tesla’s update can take time before it reaches all vehicles in the fleet.

