GM says it will power all of its US sites with clean energy by 2025

Michelle Lewis

- Oct. 26th 2022 4:20 pm PT

General Motors (GM) today announced that it has finalized agreements to power all of its US sites with clean energy by 2025. 

This is in line with the accelerated target that GM announced in September 2021, which is five years ahead of the 2030 target the company announced in early 2021 and 25 years ahead of the initial target of 2050, set in 2016.

GM’s clean energy portfolio now includes sourcing agreements from 16 renewable energy plants across 10 states. The company reports that that portfolio has produced over $75 million of positive cash flow since 2017.

GM says its “four-pillar” renewable energy strategy is to increase energy efficiency, source renewable energy, deploy battery storage, and support policies that enable a net zero power system.

In 2019, GM became a founding member of the Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA), that includes more than 300 corporate renewable energy buyers in the United States. CEBA helps companies of all sizes find cost-effective pathways to buying renewable energy. Its goal is to achieve a 90% carbon-free US electricity system by 2030.

In May 2020, Electrek reported that GM would power its Spring Hill, Tennessee, manufacturing plant – its largest site – entirely from solar by late 2022 at cost.

In 2021, GM announced its Science Based Targets for emissions reduction, as well as plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040.

The company says it will eliminate tailpipe emissions from new US light-duty vehicles by 2035, and it’s committed to invest $35 billion in EVs and AVs through 2025.

GM plans to reach more than 1 million units of annual EV capacity in both North America and China by the end of 2025.

