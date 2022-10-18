Razor relaunches its ankle-smashing iconic 2000s kick scooter as a low-cost electric scooter

Remember that shiny aluminum Razor kick scooter from your childhood that somehow every kid on the block had? You know, the one that would inevitably swing around at some point and smack you right in the ankle? Well, now the company has relaunched it as an electric scooter for adults known as the Razor Icon. And it’s headed for a store near you.

Razor Icon electric scooter rolls out

The Razor Icon may look like the original Razor scooter of yesteryear, but it’s been upgraded with larger wheels, a larger platform, more rugged design, LED lights, and oh yeah — an electric motor.

It was first launched earlier this spring on Kickstarter, where it reached its funding goal in a matter of hours.

The early adopters that jumped for the chance to be at the front of the line may have gotten dibs on the first rides, but now the Razor Icon electric scooter is heading to retail stores like Target and Razor’s site to give the rest of us normies a chance to relive our scooting youths.

But this time you could be flying along at 18 mph (30 km/h) without breaking a sweat, instead of kicking your little size 6 sneakers until the tread wears off.

The Razor Icon achieves its 18 mph top speed thanks to the 350W motor hidden in the rear wheel.

The 8.5-inch tires replace those old 4-inch polyurethane wheels on the original scooter.They still look pretty darn close to the originals, at least from afar, but they use solid rubber tires to give a better ride than those teeth-chattering rock-hard polyurethane wheels from our childhood. The lack of an inner tube means you’ll be as flat-free as the originals, though with a bit of a smoother ride this time.

A 36V battery is said to offer 18 miles (30 km) of range, which should be plenty for urban commuters and neighborhood hooligans.

Braking is accomplished either by the electric motor brake activated by the left thumb lever, or what appears to be a functional stomp brake on the rear wheel just like the Razors of old.

The 26-pound (11.8 kg) Razor Icon also has a taillight that illuminates as a brake light, plus a headlight to keep you (slightly) more visible at night.

The scooter originally launched on Kickstarter for an early bird price of just $549 but is now priced at $599 for retail. That’s the cost of not risking it all to be first in line for a crowdfunding campaign.

As Razor’s VP of design and development Ian Desberg explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

We were thrilled to see the amazing buzz around Razor Icon when we first unveiled our plans via Kickstarter back in March. It’s incredibly modern and sleek design, and bright color scheme makes it the ultimate ride, while also paying homage to the iconic scooter from the early 2000s. We’re looking to give our fans who rode the original Razor ‘A’ as kids, as well as newer fans, the most joyful ride ever with this launch.

What do you think of this modern take on Razor’s original kick scooter? Are you ready to relive your childhood with a fraction of the effort? Let’s hear about it in the comments section below!

Call me crazy, but I think I’m still a bit more interested in Razor’s recent seated electric scooter with two seats for a rider and passenger. But hey, that’s me!

