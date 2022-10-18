Quick Charge Podcast: October 18, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla launches home charging station that works with other electric cars
- Foxconn unveils new electric pickup truck and crossover
- Foxconn wants to be for Tesla what it is to Apple
- 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor first drive: Limited spec upgrades are offset by a revamped aesthetic
- Taco Bell innovates the fast food experience with fast chargers for EV drivers with the munchies
- Used EV prices are finally stabilizing in the US – here’s why that’s great news
- Rolls Royce officially unveils fully electric Spectre sparking bold new chapter in luxury
- Your next trip to the slammer may be a breath of fresh air as first US prisoner transport EV rolls out
