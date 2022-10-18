Foxconn unveils new electric pickup truck and crossover

Foxconn, the Taiwan-based manufacturing giant, has unveiled a new electric pickup truck and a new electric crossover that will apparently make it to the US.

Better known as Apple’s manufacturing partner, Foxconn has been making a lot of moves in the EV space lately.

In 2020, it had developed a platform of open-source hardware and software for EV manufacturing and was working to develop a solid-state battery by 2024.

Last year, Foxconn even purchased most of Lordstown’s factory in Ohio to produce electric vehicles.

Furthermore, the manufacturing giant is also building a big factory in Wisconsin, and it is expected to produce electric vehicles there.

Around this time last year, it unveiled its first electric vehicle, the Foxtron Model C.

In Taiwan today, Foxconn unveiled two new electric vehicles: the MODEL B crossover hatchback and the MODEL V all-terrain electric pickup.

Now it’s important to note that despite having unveiled several electric vehicles at this point, Foxconn apparently still doesn’t plan to be a consumer-facing brand and plans to work with other automakers to sell its vehicles.

For example, the Model C unveiled last year is now the Luxgen n7, a production vehicle in partnership with Taiwanese automaker Yulon Group.

MODEL B crossover hatchback

The MODEL B is an electric crossover designed in partnership with Pininfarina.

Foxconn described the vehicle in a press release:

The brand-new concept prototype MODEL B crossover is the mainstream for the younger generation. It is based on the MODEL C platform, but with changes to the platform size and a new body design. Its S-duct design, the streamlined roof, and the innovative air curtain on the C-pillar greatly reduces air turbulence. This allows the MODEL B to achieve an excellent drag coefficient of 0.26. As a personalized urban car, the compact 4.3-meter MODEL B has a cruising range of 450 kilometers and uses a 2.8-meter wheelbase to create a comfortable, roomy cockpit.

Foxconn hasn’t confirmed any partner to bring the MODEL B to market yet.

MODEL V electric pickup

Foxconn didn’t release as many details about the electric pickup truck beyond the fact that it has a payload capacity “of up to 1 ton and a greater towing capacity of 3 tons.”

The company wrote in a press release:

The EV pickup adopts a double-cab, 5-seat configuration. Sensors surrounding the body are combined with electronic rearview mirrors and a display screen to integrate the instrument panel, which not only improves safety, but offers intelligent technology to users. The overall experience suits all types of drivers, whether their journey takes them through urban neighborhoods or the rugged outdoors.

Foxconn did confirm that the electric pickup truck will be manufactured in Taiwan, Thailand, and in the US.

