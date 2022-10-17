Quick Charge Podcast: October 17, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla’s hiring rebounds following round of layoffs
- Tesla releases app update with solution for frozen door handles
- Mary Barra says GM is well-positioned despite the economy with new EV launches
- Why BMW is moving electric Mini production from the UK to China
- Jeep’s fully electric Avenger Concept is built for off-roaders with ‘best-in-class’ capabilities
- Mercedes-Benz debuts upcoming EQE SUV alongside high-performance AMG version
- Canoo secures another binding EV order, this time for 9,300 LDVs from work rental provider Kingbee
