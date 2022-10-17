Tesla’s hiring rebounds following round of layoffs

Tesla is now ramping up its hiring effort following a round of layoffs earlier this year. Job listings have ramped up 50% since the layoffs.

In June, Elon Musk asked Tesla executives to “pause all hiring” and cut 10% of staff.

The CEO has given different reasons to different people for the layoffs, but Tesla has been growing fast over the years, and that often results in hiring inefficiencies that eventually lead to rounds of layoffs like this one.

The “hiring pause” was more worrisome as Tesla has several programs growing fast, and it needs to hire thousands of people at new factories in the US and Germany.

A new report now shows that the hiring pause didn’t last long because since a drop in the job listings in June, the listings have increased 50% (via Reuters):

Tesla this week listed over 6,900 jobs on its career website, almost a 50% surge since mid-June, when Reuters began tracking the data. That compares to a 2022 peak of over 7,400 job ads in May, according to data similarly tracked by Thinknum Alternative Data and hedge fund Snow Bull Capital.

The data also doesn’t include listings from Tesla China:

The leading categories in the surge in job listings are Engineering & Information Technology, Vehicle Service, and Manufacturing.

Tesla is always looking to hire more engineers to staff its programs. Manufacturing is always a top category when the automaker is staffing new factories like Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin.

As for vehicle service, Musk announced a significant effort to improve service, especially in North America, and get wait times down.

According to the report, Tesla is ramping up hiring in its energy storage and solar division. It is especially looking for installers to accelerate deployment in the US.

We previously reported that Tesla achieved its best solar deployment in years last quarter, and it is looking to keep the momentum going.

Tesla’s hiring rebound comes amid worries about the economy with fear of a recession over the next year. Many companies have announced or are considering rounds of layoffs to better prepare themselves for an economic downturn.

