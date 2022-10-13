Rivian R1T electric pickups are in Africa to help with conservation efforts

Rivian has yet to officially expand R1T electric pickup deliveries outside of the United States, but some electric pickups are already in Africa – for a good cause.

After a year in production, Rivian is just now starting to expand outside of the United States with the first deliveries expected in Canada by the end of the year.

That’s why it is surprising to see not one but four Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks in the hills of Kenya in Africa among the giraffes and elephants.

Rivian contributed 1% of its equity to a project called Forever. Forever has a philanthropic mission “to address our planet’s climate crisis and preserve the critical biodiversity needed for our planet’s long-term survival.”

Through the initiative, the company participates in a bunch of philanthropic projects, like this one announced today in partnership with the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT).

MWCT announced today:

The Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT) today announced a pilot project with Rivian, the maker of electric trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles on a mission to helping protect our planet and the cultures that inhabit it. The partnership brings MWCT and the Maasai community R1T all-electric trucks and Rivian’s support to aid in the management of MWCT’s protected landscape and community lands throughout South-Eastern Kenya.

They already have four Rivian R1Ts operating in the Chyulu hills of Kenya to carry out “vital conservation work in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way possible, including quiet anti-poaching patrols, zero tailpipe-emissions transport for Maasai firefighters and critical on-and off-road rangers’ operations.”

On top of the R1Ts, MWCT is going to be adding R1S electric SUVs to the fleet, and Rivian is going to help manage the fleet with charging infrastructure and a solar array.

Luca Belpietro, founder and executive director of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, commented on the announcement:

We’re hugely excited by this collaboration with Rivian given their intense focus on addressing our planet’s climate crisis and preserving critical biodiversity.

Rivian chief sustainability officer Anisa Costa added:

Rivian believes individuals, organizations and entire industries must come together to help preserve our natural world for future generations – and few places in the world so deeply and beautifully embody what’s at stake as those under the stewardship of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust. For Rivian, this partnership with the Maasai people is about extending our collective impact – taking extraordinary steps, even before selling a single vehicle outside the United States, to explore the unique opportunities for community-based social and environmental change our trucks and SUVs can help make possible. We feel honored to be able to put our new tools and resources to work in the protection of some of Africa’s most iconic and important land, wildlife and culture.

Now they are able to conduct their conservation effort while not directly polluting the environment with gas-guzzling vehicles.

