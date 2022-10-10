Quick Charge Podcast: October 10, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla gets the best-selling car spot in Germany’s tough auto market
- Tesla (TSLA) China output increases to record 83,000 vehicles in a month
- Tesla doubles down on tribal land loophole to get around dumb direct-sale ban
- Chrysler wants to take on Tesla and attract young urban buyers with transition to fully electric
- Is Audi going to build its first US EV assembly plant?
- 2023 Kia Niro EV first drive – where does this ‘intelligent EV’ fit in Kia’s lineup?
- Amazon will spend €1 billion on electric vans and trucks in Europe
