Tesla (TSLA) China output increases to record 83,000 vehicles in a month

Tesla’s (TSLA) output in China increased to 83,000 electric vehicles in September – their new best month ever.

Last week, Tesla reported deliveries of 343,000 vehicles and production of around 365,000 vehicles.

Now China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has released its results for September and confirmed that Tesla China contributed 83,135 China-made electric vehicles to those results last month.

With 28,000 vehicles in July and 77,000 vehicles in August, this means that China contributed about 188,000 vehicles to Tesla’s results in Q3.

Tesla China briefly commented on the result:

The record high sales of China-made Tesla cars showed electric vehicles have been leading the mobility trend.

The results beat Tesla’s previous record of 78,000 vehicles achieved in June before Tesla had to shut down Gigafactory Shanghai due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Following the shutdown, Tesla invested in increasing production at the factory, and now we are seeing the first results from this capacity upgrade.

Tesla has previously mentioned that the upgrade would enable a production capacity of 22,000 EVs per week.

Electrek’s Take

At this point, it’s starting to look like a possibility that Tesla China is going to have an output of 100,000 electric vehicles per month – maybe even by the end of the year.

That would be insane.

We thought that most of Tesla’s new capacity in 2022 would be coming from Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas, but Gigafactory Shanghai is the actual unsung hero.

Considering production started less than three years ago, an output of 1 million vehicles per year is extremely impressive.

I imagine Tesla is studying the factory obsessively to try to replicate its success in Texas and Berlin.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.