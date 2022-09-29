Tesla employee was hit by a car in bizarre Supercharger ICEing incident

Fred Lambert

- Sep. 29th 2022 10:23 am PT

A Tesla employee was reportedly hit by a car in a bizarre ICEing incident at a Supercharger station in Austin, Texas. The police are now asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

When used in reference to a charging station, the term “ICEing” in the EV community is used to describe the scenario where ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles occupy spaces for EVs at a charging station.

Many places have implemented fines for parking at a charging station without charging, which has discouraged people from doing it, but in markets where those don’t exist, it can be a real problem.

Normally, ICEing incidents are just annoying, but every now and again, there are more extreme situations, and this is what we have here.

The incident reportedly happened on Monday, August 29, 2022, when an unidentified man seen in the photos below was involved in a “disturbance with a Tesla employee” at a Tesla Supercharging station, according to the Austin Police Department (APD).

The APD described the bizarre ICEing incident in a post on Facebook:

The preliminary investigation shows that before the disturbance, the man parked his non-Tesla vehicle in one of the charging spots. After entering a restricted area at the Tesla Supercharging Station, the man began to urinate and argue with the Tesla employee. Then the man hit the Tesla employee with his car before leaving the scene.

The report doesn’t specify if the Tesla employee was hurt in the incident.

Here are the two pictures of the suspect that the APD has released:

APD asks “anyone with information about this incident, such as the man who fled or other violent crime, to call” their Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-4940 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App to report the incident. They are even offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

It’s not the first time that Supercharger ICEing incidents have been somewhat extreme. We previously reported on pickup truck owners getting together to block Tesla Supercharger stations in the US.

At one point, we even saw a pickup that was ICEing a Supercharger lifted from the space by a crane to be removed.

