Bird Bike with 50-mile of range sees $800 discount to $1,500 in New Green Deals

Bird’s official e-bike is a solid way to get around town this fall. At $800 off its normal going rate, it’s now more affordable than ever before with a return to its all-time low. Delivering 50 miles of range and a 20 MPH top speed, you’ll also enjoy puncture-resistant tires out of the box and a digital LCD to keep tabs on speed, riding range, and more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Get to work on the Bird Bike at $800 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bird Bike E-bike for $1,499.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $2,500, this saves you $800 and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen a few times in the past. This e-bike features the ability to travel at up to 20 MPH thanks to a 500W motor and 12.8Ah battery. With a maximum range of 50 miles per charge, this e-bike can even take you to and from work without having to be plugged in under most circumstances. In addition to that, the Bird Bike features puncture-resistant tires, a digital LCD dash, and more. Of course, it doesn’t require a single drop of oil or gas to function either, making this a green ride all around. Check out our announcement coverage for additional details.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat regulates fall temps with Assistant at $189 (Save $50)

Several retailers are now offering the latest Google Nest Learning Thermostat starting at $189 shipped courtesy of Adorama. Over at B&H and Best Buy, you’ll also be able to save but score the smart home upgrade for $1 more. Down from the usual $249 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and delivering the best price of the summer or fall in the process. Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this fall as the summer heat wave begins to break, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

CRAFTSMAN’s 20-inch corded electric mower ditches gas and oil at $201

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20-inch Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $201.50 shipped. Down 15% from its list price, today’s deal marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen in the past few months, making now a great time to save as we close out the summer. The 3-in-1 design allows you to side-discharge, bag, or mulch depending on what your yard needs at the time. There’s a 13A motor here which should handle most yards with ease, as well. The 20-inch plastic deck is durable, yet lightweight enough to pick up for storage once you’re done. Plus, the folding handle lets you stow it vertically too in order for it to take up less room. Of course, no gas or oil is required either for this mower to function since it’s electric, making it a solid choice for those looking to go green.

