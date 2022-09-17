Aventon Pace 500 Next-Gen: Just what commuters need in an electric bike [Video]

Urban electric bikes designed for quickly navigating the city are the perfect solution for drivers that want to switch to a more efficient and more fun transportation alternative. And the Aventon Pace 500 Step-Through has just what commuters need all in one package.

Anytime we get a chance to throw a leg over the Aventon Pace 500 Next-Gen, it’s a good day to ride.

That’s because this e-bike offers up exactly what urban e-bike riders are looking for, combining good performance with excellent value.

For starters, the e-bike is fast and efficient. Riders can easily hit 28 mph (45 km/h) on pedal assist. It’s perfect for the morning commute when you want to keep up with traffic on larger roads and then fly right past traffic by using the bike lane when you get into the city.

For anyone who doesn’t feel like pedaling, the left-side thumb throttle makes it easy to reach speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h) while cruising around effort-free. That’s great for the end of the day when you’re just tired and want to get back home to take a load off. When you do want to be active though, the pedal assist is a nice balance between exercise and fun.

See what we mean in the testing video below!

Aventon Pace 500 Next-Gen test riding video

Aventon Pace 500 Next-Gen tech specs

Motor: 500W continuous-rated rear geared hub motor

500W continuous-rated rear geared hub motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Throttle range: Up to 48 km (30 mi)

Up to 48 km (30 mi) Pedal assist range: Up to 76 km (47 miles)

Up to 76 km (47 miles) Battery: 48V 12.8Ah (614 Wh)

48V 12.8Ah (614 Wh) Weight : 23.5 kg (52 lb)

: 23.5 kg (52 lb) Max load: 136 kg (300 lb)

136 kg (300 lb) Brakes: Two-piston Tektro hydraulic disc brakes

Two-piston Tektro hydraulic disc brakes Extras: Color LCD display that integrates with app via Bluetooth, LED head and taillights, left-side thumb throttle, kickstand, alloy pedals, 8-speed trigger shifter, Selle Royal saddle, 3A fast charger, wide range of compatible accessories

Color LCD display that integrates with app via Bluetooth, LED head and taillights, left-side thumb throttle, kickstand, alloy pedals, 8-speed trigger shifter, Selle Royal saddle, 3A fast charger, wide range of compatible accessories Price: $1,699

Not just for going fast, but also far!

Sure, 28 mph speeds are fun. But a big battery that can take you the distance is just as important. And the 614 Wh battery can carry riders up to 30 miles (48 km) on throttle-only or 47 miles (76 km) on pedal assist.

You’ll be riding in comfort the entire way too, thanks to a pleasantly upright design that includes a Selle Royal comfort saddle, ergonomic grips and an adjustable stem to dial in the handlebar height just where you want it.

The slight rearward curve of the bars offer a bit of a cruiser vibe and bring the bars in to prevent you from riding all hunched over, making the bike that much more comfortable on long rides.

The Aventon Pace 500 Next-Gen also emphasizes safety, as demonstrated by the grippy hydraulic disc brakes and the integrated lighting. The rear tail lights are beautifully built into the rear frame, making them visible from the back and sides of the bike. They light up as tail lights but also engage when you pull the brakes, giving functional brake lights too. A front headlight on the handlebars rounds out the light package.

The handlebar display is bright and visible too, offering a full-color screen for all of your important ride data.

It even integrates with the smartphone app to let riders dial in the bike’s settings, record rides and participate with the rest of the Aventon community.

Aventon’s line of accessories help deck out the bike for commuter roles too. We tested it with the rear rack, which is perfect for adding a storage crate or panniers.

As you can see in our testing video, the bike is excellent for grabbing several days of groceries, despite still being a small-format comfortable city bike – not an extended cargo bike.

At a price of $1,699, the Aventon Pace 500 Next-Gen offers huge value. Anyone currently paying off their car knows how much traditional transportation can cost. In addition to car payments, consider how much a month of gas, insurance, parking and routine maintenance cost. That can easily add up to more than the cost of this bike in just one month!

With two frame styles (step-through and step-over) available in multiple sizes and colors, it’s easy to find the right size and style of e-bike for you. Unlike many other value-oriented e-bikes that have a single frame size, Aventon’s bikes aren’t made in a one-size-fits-most format. Instead, they actually try to better fit each of their riders, resulting in a better cycling experience.

There are a lot of commuter e-bikes out there, but the Aventon Pace 500 Next-Gen’s quality build and excellent performance mean this one should be at the top of your list to check out. We sure had a blast testing it out!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.