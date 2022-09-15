Quick Charge Podcast: September 15, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) loses infamous ‘most shorted stock’ title to Apple (AAPL)
- Tesla weighs bringing ‘Tesla Center’ strategy to China and closing retail stores
- Tesla is now facing a class action lawsuit over ‘misleading’ claims about self-driving
- Tesla opens Supercharger network to all electric vehicles in Iceland
- GM explains its electric vehicle strategy to provide ‘EVs for everyone,’ including pickups, SUVs, luxury, and crossovers
- Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia’s tech arm Hyundai Mobis announces ‘rapid’ North American EV expansion strategy
- Lightyear 0 solar EV dethrones GM’s EV1 as the most aerodynamic production car ever made
- A new factory in South Carolina will make up to 10,000 EV chargers a year
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.