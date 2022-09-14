Tesla opens Supercharger network to all electric vehicles in Iceland

Tesla has opened its first Supercharger stations to non-Tesla electric vehicles in Iceland as part of its pilot program.

Over the last year, we have been reporting on Tesla ramping up its effort to open the Supercharger network, its extensive global network of fast-charging stations, to electric vehicles from other automakers. In November 2021, we saw Tesla take its first step in that direction with a pilot program running at 10 Supercharger stations in the Netherlands that allowed non-Tesla EV owners to charge using the Tesla app.

When announcing the new pilot program, Tesla said that it planned to slowly expand it to test more broadly the user experience for both non-Tesla EV owners new to the network and current Tesla owners who will experience more traffic at Tesla charging stations.

In January, the automaker announced that the program was expanding to more stations in Norway and France. A month later, the program was expanded to all Supercharger stations in the Netherlands. A few weeks after that, Tesla again expanded the pilot program, this time to include some Supercharger stations in the UK, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, and Austria.

In May, the automaker added Spain and the UK to the program. Tesla then expanded the program again to include Denmark, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, and Switzerland.

A month later, Tesla opened up the pilot program to most European countries.

The automaker has been quiet on the subject over the last few months, but now it is making a new expansion of the pilot program. Today, Tesla announced that it is expanding its Supercharger pilot program for non-Tesla EVs to most Supercharger stations in Iceland.

Tesla’s Supercharger network in Iceland covers the whole island, enabling Tesla owners to drive all around it.

The automaker has yet to expand the program to North America, where it will need an adapter to allow non-Tesla EVs to charge on the Supercharger network. But, it is expected to happen by the end of the year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.