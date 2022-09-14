Come join Electrek and Super73 on an e-bike group ride in Los Angeles this weekend!

Electrek is doing another e-bike group ride! Come join us as we partner up with the awesome e-bike brand Super73 and cruise through Los Angeles this Saturday evening!

We’ll all be meeting up at Super73’s Showroom at 16591 Noyes Avenue in Irvine, California. Be there at 5 p.m. to join up with a community of e-bike riders and Electrek’s resident bike guy (that’s me), plus maybe a few other Electrek writers and video creators.

The plan is to set out on a fun and relaxing cruise, so make sure to bring your e-bike. Or your pedal bike, that’s cool too!

We’ll hit up a mix of pavement and trails, including a stint on the mountain-to-sea trail.

Everyone is welcome to join, so come on out and bring your friends!

The group ride will be an easygoing affair, not a race. Come chill with us as we take a law-abiding cruise through town and enjoy the scenery that LA has to offer.

Meet friendly locals and part of the Electrek team, get some fresh air, and have an awesome evening ride, all at once!

The last time we did this, we cruised some awesome trails through Salt Lake City and had a blast! (See the video below.)

We expect this ride to be even bigger, so come prepared for fun!

