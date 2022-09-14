Come join Electrek and Super73 on an e-bike group ride in Los Angeles this weekend!

Micah Toll

- Sep. 14th 2022 9:54 am PT

0

Electrek is doing another e-bike group ride! Come join us as we partner up with the awesome e-bike brand Super73 and cruise through Los Angeles this Saturday evening!

We’ll all be meeting up at Super73’s Showroom at 16591 Noyes Avenue in Irvine, California. Be there at 5 p.m. to join up with a community of e-bike riders and Electrek’s resident bike guy (that’s me), plus maybe a few other Electrek writers and video creators.

The plan is to set out on a fun and relaxing cruise, so make sure to bring your e-bike. Or your pedal bike, that’s cool too!

We’ll hit up a mix of pavement and trails, including a stint on the mountain-to-sea trail.

Everyone is welcome to join, so come on out and bring your friends!

The group ride will be an easygoing affair, not a race. Come chill with us as we take a law-abiding cruise through town and enjoy the scenery that LA has to offer.

Meet friendly locals and part of the Electrek team, get some fresh air, and have an awesome evening ride, all at once!

The last time we did this, we cruised some awesome trails through Salt Lake City and had a blast! (See the video below.)

We expect this ride to be even bigger, so come prepared for fun!

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

ebikes

ebikes

About the Author

Micah Toll

Micah Toll is a personal electric vehicle enthusiast, battery nerd, and author of the Amazon #1 bestselling books DIY Lithium Batteries, DIY Solar Power, The Ultimate DIY Ebike Guide and The Electric Bike Manifesto.

The e-bikes that make up Micah’s current daily drivers are the $999 Lectric XP 2.0, the $1,095 Ride1Up Roadster V2, the $1,199 Rad Power Bikes RadMission, and the $3,299 Priority Current. But it’s a pretty evolving list these days.

You can send Micah tips at Micah@electrek.co, or find him on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Micah Toll's favorite gear

Lectric XP 2.0 e-bike sale

Lectric XP 2.0 e-bike sale

Best $999 electric bike ever!
Rad Power Bikes sales

Rad Power Bikes sales

Great e-bikes at great prices!