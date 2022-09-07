Bring your electric bike and join Electrek’s group ride in Salt Lake City this weekend

Come join us for a fun electric group ride in Salt Lake City this weekend, where we’ll be heading out on a morning cruise together!

We’ll be meeting up on Sunday morning, September 11, at the Salt Lake eBikes bike shop located at 1035 700 E in Salt Lake City.

Come on over at 9:30 a.m. to meet local riders and Electrek’s e-bike guy (that’s me) as we get ready to head out on the group ride from the shop.

It’s a BYOB (bring your own bike) situation, but feel free to bring a scooter, board, or any other personal mobility vehicle you ride.

We don’t discriminate! Electric bicycles, pedal bicycles, scooters, unicycles, and everything else are welcome!

If it’s got wheels and holds one or two riders, bring it!

The group ride will be an easygoing affair, not a race. Come chill with us as we take a law-abiding cruise through town and enjoy the scenery that Salt Lake City has to offer.

Meet friendly locals and part of the Electrek team, get some fresh air, and have an awesome morning ride, all at once!

There are more details on the Facebook event here. Can’t wait to see you there!

An Electrek group ride in your city!

This weekend will see us hit up Salt Lake City, but we’d love to come to your city next!

Let us know in the comments section below where we should host our next group ride. We just may see you there!

