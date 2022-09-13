Quick Charge Podcast: September 13, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla vehicles can be stolen with new relay attack, but there’s a two-inch caveat
- Tesla has special code for crash testing in its cars, and it’s raising red flags
- Tesla exec hints at cheaper electric cars ahead of robotaxi service
- BMW to use recycled fishing nets in new EV lineup, reducing carbon footprint by 25%
- This modular off-grid solar EV charger can be installed in just four hours
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.