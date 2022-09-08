Micromobility America coming to SF Bay Area September 15-16, highlighting light EVs

Electrek will be on site at Micromobility America in the San Francisco Bay area next week, checking out all the latest and greatest updates in the big world of little vehicles.

Micromobillity America is described as an “immersive two-day celebration of small electric vehicles and their power to radically reshape our cities.” From electric bikes and e-scooters to velomobiles and three-wheeled EVs, there will be a bit of everything at the show.

Over a thousand attendees are expected to cram into the Craneway Pavilion to meet companies, speak with policymakers, test out light electric vehicles and network with movers and shakers in the industry.

I’ll also be hosting a panel on the “ABCs of DTC, Subscription and Retail”, where I’ll be talking with the CEOs of Zygg, Unagi and Arcimoto about the advantages and pitfalls of the different ways people buy light EVs.

In addition to my panel (which is obviously going to be a highlight of the show), there are other interesting speakers including Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Lime CEO Wayne Ting, and a much longer list that wouldn’t fit here.

There will be a number of interesting new product launches as well from across the e-bike, e-scooter, and other e-rideable markets and even a pitch competition from major startups in the industry.

According to Micromobility Industries:

Micromobility America is jam-packed with opportunities to ride the most innovative new electric scooters, bikes, boards, and buggies, as well as to explore the key issues that are redefining urban mobility: the energy crisis, scooter profitability, post-covid street space, the e-bike boom, last-mile delivery, WFH trends, MaaS systems, supply chain disruptions, 15-min cities, quick commerce, road safety, urban sustainability, and more. ‍*Access cutting-edge content from the industry’s best and brightest experts *Demo breakthrough products: electric scooters, boards, bikes, buggies, and more *Meet the teams behind innovative and emerging mobility brands *Use our app to meet founders, c-level execs, buyers, and investors.

Tickets for Micromobility America are currently available for up to 50% off for a limited time.

If you’re heading there and see me at the show, come say hi. I’ll see you there!

