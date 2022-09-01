Even tire makers are adapting their business to the electric vehicle revolution

All corners of the auto industry are catching on as more and more buyers prefer electric vehicles. The latest news comes from leading tire maker Goodyear, as the company reveals its plans to further support the EV market.

You may recognize the name Goodyear from its wide selection of tires for just about any vehicle, or from the big blue and yellow blimp you see on game day. Either way, Goodyear is one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world, with sales in just about every region.

A company that’s been in business for over 120 years – like Goodyear – knows a thing or two about staying ahead of trends. And that’s exactly what the tire maker is doing by expanding its selection for electric vehicle owners.

Since EVs perform differently than gas-powered vehicles (that feeling of instant torque), traditional tires are not ideal. In fact, the company claimed EVs could wear standard tires 30% faster.

Goodyear recognized this and introduced its first tires specifically designed for electric cars in 2018. The tire maker claimed they would last longer with unique tread designs, extend the driving range, and are capable of supporting the weight of a battery.

Last year, Goodyear took a bigger step into the EV market, revealing its ElectricDrive GT EV tire – the first replacement tire from a US manufacturer to hit the North American market.

The EV tires were designed to fit Tesla vehicles initially, but the company is accommodating new models. Nonetheless, Goodyear’s latest electric vehicle tires are designed to fit several of the most popular models (not just Tesla’s).

Goodyear introduces new tire options for EVs

Adding to its electric vehicle tire lineup, the company is releasing the Goodyear ElectricDrive all-season tires. On top of this, Goodyear is also adding two new sizes for its ElectricDrive GT.

Electric vehicle drivers will have more tire options as the Goodyear ElectricDrive can fit 44% more EVs in the US. The new tire is available in 215/50R17 95V XL and 215/55R17 94V SL and comes loaded with a 60,000-mile tread life limited warranty.

This means the new all-season tires are a fit for those driving EV sedans or crossovers, such as the:

Goodyear’s ElectricDrive all-season tires are specifically designed to support the heavy front load in EVs because of their batteries; the EV tires will also handle both wet and dry conditions with an asymmetric tread design for superior grip.

Goodyear’s director of Consumer Product Marketing, Michiel Kramer, is excited about the new options for EV owners, saying:

Goodyear remains focused on offering innovative products and technologies for the EV segment and providing drivers with the quality, performance, and enhanced treadwear they expect from our brands.

You can also now find the ElectricDrive GT EV tires in the following sizes:

55/45R19 104W XL

235/45R18 98W XL,

235/40R19 96W XL

The Goodyear ElectricDrive GT electric vehicle tires have a 40,000-limited warranty on tread life. EV drivers can find their Goodyear tire options on their website (www.goodyear.com) or by contacting their local dealer.

Electrek’s Take

Goodyear is doing exactly as you would expect for a company that’s lasted over 120 years in the auto industry – adapting.

You can start to see the change in the auto industry as companies from all corners are shifting their businesses, young and old, to support the EV revolution.

Goodyear is one of the most highly regarded tire companies in the industry, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the competition follow suit. With more EVs on the road, the more tires they will require, and Goodyear is proving it’s ready to do whatever it takes as the auto industry shifts gears.

