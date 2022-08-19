Podcast: Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta test, VPP event, Tesla Semi, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed our Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta test, Tesla’s first VPP event, Tesla Semi update, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- We tested Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and it was scary
- Elon Musk slows down rollout of Tesla’s next ‘Full Self-Driving Beta’ update
- Tesla Semi reservations closed, new details released ahead of launch
- Tesla is preparing Supercharger membership for non-Tesla EV owners
- Tesla’s virtual power plant had its first event helping the grid – looks like the future
- Tesla (TSLA) confirms plan to launch electricity retail business in Texas
- Here are the cars eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Dodge shows ‘Banshee’ electric Charger concept – an EV with exhaust?
- VW ID Buzz electric van has received over 10,000 orders – almost selling out
- Polestar (PSNY) announces its O₂ roadster concept will enter production as the Polestar 6
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
