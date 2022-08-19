VW ID Buzz electric van has received over 10,000 orders – almost selling out

Volkswagen has revealed that it has received more than 10,000 orders for the ID Buzz electric van, which means that it has almost sold out for the year.

After years of anticipation, VW finally unveiled the production version of the VW ID.BUZZ in March; it’s a new version of the iconic VW minibus relaunched as a more luxurious electric van, but with hints at the old classic.

It comes with a decent-size 82 kWh battery pack enabling over 200 miles of range with several different seat configurations.

Earlier this year, we learned that the price is actually higher than originally anticipated starting at £57,115 (~$67,500).

But it didn’t deter many buyers as Volkswagen has reportedly already received more than 10,000 orders in Europe, where it has opened orders in some markets.

Lars Krause, VW Commercial Vehicle’s head of sales, revealed the number to employees of VW’s plant in Hanover, Germany, where the ID Buzz is built, according to a report from Automobilwoche (via Automotive News Europe):

Volkswagen’s ID Buzz full-electric van is already sold out for months before the start of deliveries, with advance sales having now passed the 10,000 mark, led by demand in Norway, followed by Germany.

Norway is leading orders with 3,400 ID Buzz vehicles on the books. VW’s home market of Germany comes in second place with 2,500 ID Buzz orders. The Netherlands comes in fourth with 1,100 orders of the electric van while Belgium has ordered 1,000 units.

Krause wrote in the email:

10,000 orders, without the car actually being at the dealer, let alone a customer having driven it. That is just impressive. I am very pleased that the ID Buzz and the ID Buzz Cargo are already selling so well. We are, after all, still in the launch phase, before the market launch.

The executive also noted that sales have yet to start in France and the UK, where the electric van could prove popular.

Ten thousand orders mean that the ID Buzz is on pace to be sold out for the year before its first deliveries as VW only plans to produce about 15,000 units in 2022.

However, VW plans a steep production ramp with 60,000 units to be produced next year, and it wants to eventually ramp up to 130,000 units per year when the electric van also reaches North America.

Electrek’s Take

I am going to Europe next week to test out the ID Buzz. I’m pretty excited about it. The ID Buzz is fairly unique in the EV market, and I think it could get different people excited about going electric.

If you have any specific questions about the ID Buzz, let me know and I’ll try to get to them when I have some time with the vehicle.

