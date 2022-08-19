LAX to become one of United States’ largest charging ports with 1,300-EV-charger revamp

In the latest sign of the auto industry’s transition to electric, Los Angeles Internation Airport (LAX) says it will add 1,300 EV chargers to modernize the facility.

According to a local news station in LA, the massive airport revamp is almost done. The parking management and transportation services company working on the installation, ABM, says it will be one of the most extensive EV charging ports in the United States when complete.

The LAX airport overhaul makes sense as California holds the largest EV market share, with over 1 million EVs sold.

California already has the most extensive EV charging network and plans to accelerate EV adoption in the state. In fact, the state has a newly proposed standard stating California will only sell zero-emission vehicles after 2035. It’s also aiming to sell 5 million EVs by 2035.

However, the move seems to be a part of a broader trend. California tends to be a first adopter when it comes to new technology, mainly because it’s developed there in places like Silicon Valley.

EVs are spreading like wildfire, accounting for over 6% of the total US market. LAX is not the only airport adding EV chargers. It’s just adding a significant number to accommodate for the rise in EV demand.

In fact, the top ten largest airports in the United States all offer EV charging to some extent. EV charging companies like Blink Charging are working to create a charging network to make it easier for EV owners to travel.

LAX adding 1,300 new chargers is likely foreshadowing what US airports will look like in the near future.

EV charging at LAX Source: LAX

LAX speeds up electric ambitions with 1,300 new EV chargers

The EV charger addition is part of LAX’s $5.5 billion Landslide Access Modernization Program (LAMP), set on providing a first-class experience for visitors.

The LAMP program is a part of Los Angeles World Airports’ $14 billion modernization project set to last through 2023. Meanwhile, the 1,300-EV-charger installation is almost complete. Here are a few details to know about the chargers:

There are already 832 EV chargers installed and ready to go.

Some (LAX does not specify how many) have level 2 capabilities, which can take about eight hours to charge on average.

The others are speedy DC fast chargers, which can charge an EV’s battery to 80% in around 20 minutes.

600 chargers are in the central parking structures (located in the middle of terminals).

You can find the rest of the chargers in the economy parking lot.

To reserve a spot for your EV, visit Parking.FlyLAX.com.

LAX accommodates EV riders with designated parking for low or no-emission vehicles. The rest of the chargers are expected to be done by the end of 2022. Typical rates to charge should be similar to the following:

Tesla Model 3 around $30

Mustang Mach-E around $34

Hummer EV around $95

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.