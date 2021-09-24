Ford Mustang Mach-E passes Michigan State Police test

Ford Mustang Mach-E, or rather the ‘Ford Pro all-electric police pilot vehicle’ based on the Mach-e, has passed the Michigan State Police test. It became the first all-electric vehicle to do so.

Electric vehicles are quickly becoming popular with police departments who are doing the math and finding out that with the amount of mileage they put on their patrol vehicles, they can’t afford not to go electric.

Tesla vehicles have been the preferred electric cars for law enforcement due to their capabilities, but other EVs are starting to catch up.

The Boulder Sheriff recently said that their new Tesla Model Y is going to be cheaper than their current police patrol cars in just 6-18 months.

For decades, Ford has been the preferred brand of l aw enforcement for its gasoline-powered cars and now that it has the Mustang Mach-E, there’s a way for police departments to go electric with a Ford.

Today, the automaker said:

“The Ford Pro all-electric police pilot vehicle based on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV just became the first all-electric vehicle to pass the rigorous Michigan State Police 2022 model year evaluation. Testing included acceleration, top speed, braking and high-speed pursuit, as well as emergency response handling characteristics. Michigan State Police is one of two law enforcement agencies that annually test new model year police vehicles and publish the results for use by agencies nationwide.”

Here’s a quick video of the Mustang Mach-E Police Pilot at Grattan Raceway:

Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro, commented on the announcement:

“The fact that the Mustang Mach-E successfully stood up to the grueling Michigan State Police evaluation demonstrates that Ford can build electric vehicles that are capable, tough, and reliable enough for even the most challenging jobs. We understand the needs of our commercial customers and are committed to unlocking new electrification opportunities for them.”

The Michigan State Police are expected to publish the final results for the vehicles tested on its website later in the fall.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.