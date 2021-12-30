NYPD buys 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E, approves option to buy 250 Tesla Model 3s

New York City is closing out the year with a big electrification move as it adds 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs to its fleet, and it approves the option to buy 250 Tesla Model 3 electric sedans.

Most of the vehicles are going to the NYPD and other emergency service departments.

Earlier this month, we reported on the city of New York proposing a contract to buy a fleet of up 250 Model 3 vehicles from Tesla.

We later learned that the Model 3 vehicles would be used as police patrol cars by the NYPD.

The city has now approved the option to purchase the vehicles.

It doesn’t mean that the Tesla vehicles are on order, but they can buy up to 250 Model 3 vehicles from Tesla at any time in the next five years.

The program is part of a new $420 million investment to “drastically cut citywide climate emissions and advance carbon neutrality” that Mayor de Blasio announced earlier this month.

It includes a plan to buy “over 1,250 electric vehicles” in 2022 alone.

The city of New York operates a fleet of about 30,000 vehicles and the single biggest category of NYPD vehicles, which replaces its police cars at a rate of about 1,400 vehicles per year.

Now they have the option to buy 250 Tesla Model 3 vehicles, but they also already made some actual EV orders.

Today, the city announced that it placed an order for 184 Mustang Mach-E SUVs:

Today the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) announced that it is placing an order for 184 all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Sport Crossover Utility Vehicles for law enforcement and emergency response use. The new electric crossovers, purchased as part of the City’s largest electric vehicle (EV) purchase to date, are slated for use by the New York Police Department (NYPD), the New York City Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Correction, the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Department of Environmental Protection, NYC Emergency Management, DCAS Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The new electric vehicles will replace gas-powered vehicles currently in the City fleet. The new all-electric crossovers will be received by the City by June 30, 2022.

Ford has always had a significant market share in the police car market, but that was with its internal combustion engine-powered vehicles.

Now the Mustang Mach-E, its first all-electric vehicle built to be electric from the ground up, is already dinging some success in the market.

