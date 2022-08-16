Bentley debuts Mulliner Batur, design to be used for new EV line

Luxury automaker, Bentley Motors, is debuting a new hand-built grand touring bentley. Although the new model is not an electric vehicle itself, Bentley plans to use the design for its future EV models.

Benley has yet to launch a 100% EV model. The automaker currently offers a plug in hybrid EV (PHEV), the Bentayga, with the ability to drive all electric for 25 miles.

Meanwhile, Benley’s parent company, Volkswagen, has made significant progress with its EV models. With the help of VW’s EV model, the ID.4, the company’s EV sales doubled this past year, yet Bentley has, for the most part, fallen behind.

Even though Bentley doesn’t have a full EV model yet, the automaker is planning to go all electric by 2030. Bentley plans to release an EV model each year from 2025 to transform its portfolio.

The target is part of its Beyond 100 Strategy, in which Bentley outlines its plans to go carbon neutral by 2030.

Bentley is investing 2.5 billion Euros ($3.4 billion) in a next-generation “Dream Factory” to scale EV production. That being said, the first EV models will be designed and developed at Bentley’s headquarters in England.

Bentley Beyond 100 Update Source: Bentley

Bentley takes the first steps toward an all EV lineup

To hit its goal of an all electric lineup by 2030, Bentley is revealing its new grand touring, the Bentley Mulliner Batur.

The Mulliner Batur is not an electric model. However, Benley has significant plans to incorporate its design into future EV models. According to the press release:

This new Bentley design DNA will shape the future range of Bentley Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), with the first to be launched in 2025.

Luxury car enthusiasts will have a lot to look forward to as Bentley takes its first steps to producing its full EV model.

To further its climate goals, Bentley has also created a certified carbon neutral facility. With Bentley’s new investments in its Beyond 100 Strategy, the automaker still plans to hit carbon neutral by 2030, if not sooner.

Bentley’s CEO Adrian Hallmark had this to say:

This latest announcement regarding Bentley’s Beyond 100 Plan confirms the initiation of a major transformation phrase in the company’s long and illustrious history. The world is changing and we need to play our part in neutralising our environmental impact.

The automaker aims to add 10,000 solar panels over the next two years. Moreover, the new ‘Dream Factory’ plans to limit water consumption, landfill waste, and other harmful enviromental impacts.

Bentley expects over 20% of its sales will come from hybrid cars this year, with the release of the Flying Spur PHEV.

