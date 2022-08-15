Quick Charge Podcast: August 15, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) still dominates US electric car market with 68% market share
- Tesla releases new picture of its upgraded supercomputer – one of the best in the world
- We tested Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and it was scary
- Elon Musk reveals more details about Tesla Robot, sees people gifting it to elderly parents
- Tesla announces Gigafactory Shanghai produced its 1 millionth electric car
- VW, Mahindra partner in India and will debut 5 five electric SUVs
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.