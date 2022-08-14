Tesla announces Gigafactory Shanghai produced its 1 millionth electric car

Tesla announced today that Gigafactory Shanghai has just produced its 1 millionth electric car – an important milestone for Tesla’s new global export hub.

Last year, CEO Elon Musk disclosed that Gigafactory Shanghai has now surpassed Fremont Factory in production capacity, and Tesla has made the Chinese factory its new main export hub.

Gigafactory Shanghai is a significant success story for Tesla.

The factory went from beginning construction in December 2018 to starting production in December 2019.

Within just two years of starting production, it became the biggest/most productive electric vehicle factory in the world by a wide margin.

It finished 2021 with an annualized production rate of over 800,000 vehicles it is still growing.

Today, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai has now produced its 1 millionth electric car:

Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M. pic.twitter.com/2Aee6slCuv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2022

As Musk highlighted, Tesla disclosed just earlier this month that it produced its 3 millionth electric car.

Fremont factory, Tesla’s first factory, announced that it produced its 2 millionth electric car just a few week prior.

Gigafactory Shanghai’s 1 millionth vehicle came fast, but its second millionth vehicle is going to come a lot faster as Tesla recently upgraded the plant to achieve a production rate of 1 million vehicles per year.

The production rate is expected to be achieved later this year.

Gigafactory Shanghai currently only produces Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, but the factory is expected to expand to more vehicles next year.

The automaker is aiming to increase its production capacity to 20 million cars per year by the end of the decade.

With the success of Gigafactory Shanghai, it’s likely that Tesla will invest more in China to achieve that goal. But in the short term, Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas are expected to be the ones adding more production capacity for the automaker.

