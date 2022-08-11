Lion Electric hosts US leaders, talks of clean manufacturing investments

Lion Electric, a leading commercial EV maker, is hosting several US leaders to preview its upcoming Joliet manufacturing facility in Illinois and discuss domestic manufacturing investments. The event is the second time prominent congressional leaders joined Lion Electric at its new manufacturing facility.

Last week, Lion Electric indicated in its Q2 earnings that the company expects its first school buses to be produced out of the Joliet facility by year’s end.

In fact, Lion Electric claims the Joliet facility is the largest all-electric medium and heavy-duty manufacturing plant in the US; the 900,000-square-foot plant expects an annual production rate of 20,000 EV buses and trucks.

Lion Electric is seeing strong demand for its commercial EV models. The company delivered 105 vehicles in the second quarter, compared to 61 in Q2 2021.

So far, the company has seven mid-range trucks and bus models, with several exciting releases on deck, including a Bucket truck and Ambulance. The Bucket truck is on track for release in the second half of 2022, while the Ambulance received its first order for four units.

Leaders are visiting Lion Electric’s manufacturing plant after several key clean energy initiatives were passed to address climate change.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, in particular, aims to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector. Transportation contributes the highest share (37%) of carbon emissions of all US sectors.

The new bill invests $7.5 billion for clean school buses and ferries with another $7.5 billion for EV charging. Lion Electric believes “it is ideally positioned to help customers apply for secure this funding with its dedicated grants team of industry experts.”

Lion Electric school buses Source: Lion Electric

US leaders speak at Lion Electric Manufacturing Facility

Lion Electric welcomed US senator Dick Durbin, Congressman Bill Foster (IL), Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois Manufacturer’s Association President, and CEO Mark Denzler, EPA manager Douglas Aburano, and Mayor of Joliet Bob O’dekirk, among others, to its Joliet manufacturing plant.

Lion Electric’s CCO, Brian Piern, kicked things off, saying:

The amount of support and excitement we have been receiving from organizations and stakeholders throughout Illinois has been remarkable, and we look forward to continuing to grow our ties in the state as we help to lead this new revival of clean manufacturing in the US.

The leaders then had a few words of their own, speaking in support of Lion Electric’s manufacturing potential. Illinois representative Bill Foster said:

I’m proud that manufacturers like Lion Electric are investing right here in Illinois and helping pave the way for our area to become a leader in the electric vehicles industry.

After that, Illinois Governer JB Pritzker spoke highly of the company, saying:

Here in Illinois, we are making our mark in the clean energy revolution. Lion Electric, with its largest national footprint in Will County, is one of the companies at the forefront.

And finally, Mark Denzler also spoke in high regard for the commercial EV maker.

Amazing and innovative manufacturers like Lion Electric are leading the way forward to a cleaner and more sustainable future. Manufacturers have reduced emissions more than any other sector since 1990.

Lion Electric remains on track to produce “Made-in-America” EV buses at its Joliet facility in the second half of 2022.

