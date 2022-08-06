Quick Charge Podcast: August 6, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla (TSLA) announces 3-for-1 stock split with stock dividend coming August 24
- Tesla Cybertruck update: Higher price and production equipment coming
- Tesla Model Y is on track to be the world’s best-selling car
- Tesla (TSLA) announces it produced its 3 millionth electric car
- Elon Musk teases new Tesla factory in Canada
- Tesla teases Optimus humanoid robot prototype with new image
- Tesla is in hot water with California DMV over its Autopilot and self-driving claims
- The Electrek Review: BMW i4 eDrive40 is low effort but still highly enjoyable experience
- Zeekr shares more images of its upcoming 009 luxury MPV, but not much else
