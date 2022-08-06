Tesla is in hot water with California DMV over its Autopilot and self-driving claims

Fred Lambert

- Aug. 6th 2022 11:55 am PT

Tesla Autopilot
0

Tesla is in hot water with California DMV over its Autopilot and self-driving claims, which the agency believes are deceptive.

The company has two weeks to respond to the inquiry or it risks temporarily losing its licenses to operate as a vehicle manufacturer and auto dealer in California.

Over the years, Tesla has been criticized for how it advertises its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

One of the main concerns has been the actual names of the system ‘Autopilot’ and ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’. Some people believe that the names suggest that the systems are autonomous even though they are only driver-assist systems.

California DMV, which has some authority over Tesla since it has a lot of operations in the state, has shared those concerns in the past.

Now it is putting pressure on Tesla with not one but two filings with California’s Office of Administrative Hearings claiming that Tesla is falsely promoting those systems as “autonomous” (via CNBC):

“Instead of simply identifying product or brand names, these ‘Autopilot’ and ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ labels and descriptions represent that vehicles equipped with the ADAS features will operate as an autonomous vehicle, but vehicles equipped with those ADAS features could not at the time of those advertisements, and cannot now, operate as autonomous vehicles.”

The DMV’s is taking a two-pronged approach where it is pushing for Tesla to change its marketing around Autopilot and Full Self-Driving and also separately probing the capabilities of Tesla’s system as part of a safety review.

Last year, Tesla’s communications with the DMV over Full Self-Driving were released and they brought some confusion. Some of the comments made by Tesla to the DMV could be interpreted as contradicting what Tesla and Elon Musk are saying publicly.

Tesla has been trying to convince the DMV that its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta is not a level 4 or 5 self-driving system so it doesn’t have to report data back to the DMV.

On the advertising front, California DMV’s Deputy Director for the Office of Public Affairs, Anita Gore said:

It “will ask that Tesla will be required to advertise to consumers and better educate Tesla drivers about the capabilities of its ‘Autopilot’ and ‘Full Self-Driving’ features, including cautionary warnings regarding the limitations of the features, and for other actions as appropriate given the violations.”

Tesla has now 15 days to respond to the inquiries from the DMV or it is at risk to lose its licenses to operate as a vehicle manufacturer and auto dealer in California

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed with one click.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Autopilot

Tesla Autopilot

The Autopilot is Tesla's advanced assisted driving program with features like Autosteer, Autopark, and Trafic-Aware Cruise Control (TACC).

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger