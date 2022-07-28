Juiced HyperScrambler 2 e-bike with 100-mile range now $300 off at $2,699 in New Green Deals

Juiced Bikes is delivering one of the best deals we’ve seen yet on its impressive HyperScrambler 2 e-bike. Coming in at $300 off its normal going rate, this high-end e-bike is down to $2,699 from $2,999. It has a range of up to 100 miles per charge and a top speed of 30 MPH, making it a great way to get to and from work this summer and fall. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Juiced HyperScrambler 2 e-bike sees $300 discount

Juiced Bikes is offering a deal on its HyperScrambler 2 E-Bike for $2,699 shipped. Down $300 from its normal going rate of $2,999, today’s deal beats our last mention from November by an additional $100 to mark one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Normally, e-bikes max out at around 20 MPH top speeds and generally 20-50 miles of range. Well, the HyperScrambler takes that to the next level with a top speed of 30 MPH and an impressive range of up to 100 miles per charge. That’s thanks to the two 52V/19.2Ah batteries, which deliver nearly 2,000Wh of total capacity. On top of that, there’s integrated turn signals, a brake light, headlight, and even a 1A USB-A port to recharge your phone wile riding. Learn more about this e-bike in our hands-on review where we take a deeper dive into what it has to offer.

Save 33% on Segway’s Ninebot MAX electric scooter with 18.6MPH top speeds at $600

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront now offers the Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP Electric Scooter for $599.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings, is $50 under our previous mention from back in January, and is a new 2022 low. Centered around a 350W motor, this Segway scooter will have you hitting the streets at up to 18.6MPH with all of the expected electric vehicle perks. You’ll notably find a 25-mile range that pairs with 10-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride to go alongside other inclusions of a built-in LED headlight and folding design. All of that makes it a notable way to cruise around town this summer and into the cooler weather arriving this fall.

Ditch gas and oil before summer’s end with this WORX 40V electric mower at $200 (Save $90)

Amazon is now offering the WORX WG779 40V Power Share Cordless Electric Mower for $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $290, this is the third-best price of the year at within $20 of our previous May mention. You’re also looking at $90 in savings and quite the notable chance to finally ditch gas and oil in the process. With summer lawn mowing sessions now in full swing, it’s time to adopt an electric tool to make even quicker work of your landscaping. This WORX Power Share model arrives with a 14-inch cutting deck and is powered by a pair of 40V 4Ah batteries. You’ll also find both mulching and bagging features to go alongside the adjustable height design.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Juiced HyperScrambler 2 above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals – smart thermostats, more

After shopping the Juiced HyperScrambler 2 deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.