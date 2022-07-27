Ditch gas and oil with Greenworks’ 12-inch 24V electric string trimmer at $57 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of lugging around an extension cord or dealing with gas when it comes time to trim the yard? Well, consider giving Greenworks’ 24V 12-inch cordless string trimmer a look while it’s on sale for $57 at Woot. Normally $85, this marks a new all-time low and gets you into the 24V Greenworks ecosystem while also helping ditch gas and oil from your yard care routine. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Greenworks string trimmer overhauls your yard care routine

Woot is offering a selection of Greenworks, BLACK+DECKER, and more cordless electric yard tools on sale today. Our top pick is the Greenworks 24V 12-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $56.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $85 at Amazon, you’ll find that today’s deal beats the Amazon low of $68 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this kit. This string trimmer is ready to take your yard care routine to the next level, ditching your old corded or gas-powered model for a new lighter, more versatile, and battery-powered alternative. It uses the Greenworks 24V battery system, making it quite versatile while also negating the need to use gas or oil. Be sure to swing by Woot’s landing page to view all the other ways you can save and overhaul your lawn care routine before summer ends in a few months.

Ditch gas and oil before summer’s end with this WORX 40V electric mower at $200 (Save $90)

Amazon is now offering the WORX WG779 40V Power Share Cordless Electric Mower for $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $290, this is the third-best price of the year at within $20 of our previous May mention. You’re also looking at $90 in savings and quite the notable chance to finally ditch gas and oil in the process. With summer lawn mowing sessions now in full swing, it’s time to adopt an electric tool to make even quicker work of your landscaping. This WORX Power Share model arrives with a 14-inch cutting deck and is powered by a pair of 40V 4Ah batteries. You’ll also find both mulching and bagging features to go alongside the adjustable height design.

Schwinn Marshall e-bike with 35-mile range sees first discount to $1,260

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Marshall Adult E-Bike for $1,259.98 shipped. Down from $1,500, today’s deal saves $240 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to let you cruise around town with ease, this e-bike is made for riders from 5′ 8″ to 6′ 4″ tall, which fits a vast majority of people. The 250W hub-drive motor can let you ride at up to 20 MPH with the throttle, while also delivering pedal assist modes that you can leverage. The battery can last for up to 35 miles on a single charge as well. There’s a 7-speed trigger shifter that lets you change gears easily as well. Plus, the integrated LED lights on the battery as well as both head and taillights let you check your battery life and see at night when riding. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more about this Schwinn e-bike.

New Tesla deals

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

Additional New Green Deals – smart thermostats, more

