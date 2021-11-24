Schwinn launches new electric bikes that rock cool frame lights for the city and trails

Just about everyone has a memory of riding a Schwinn at some point as a kid. But the fun doesn’t have to stop, especially with the company’s line of electric bikes. Now with the launch of three new models consisting of the Schwinn Marshall, Coston CE, and Coston DX, there are even more options available.

All three of the new models come in either a S/M size or a L/XL size, shirking the one-size-fits-all ideology that is common in the value e-bike space.

The 7-speed e-bikes are all also available in either a traditional step-over frame or a more accessible mid-step/low-step frame.

The Schwinn Marshall is the brand’s new trail-oriented electric bike.

The bike rides on 2.3″x27.5″ tires and is powered by a 250W rear hub motor. Not exactly a powerhouse, but it will get you moving along at up to 20 mph (32 km/h) on either throttle or pedal assist.

The 288 Wh battery is integrated into the downtube of the bike. Schwinn says you can get 35 miles (56 km) of range, though that sounds like the pedal assist-only range. Throttle-riding will presumably eat into the range more quickly.

Headlights and tail lights are included, as is a novel battery light in the downtube. That battery light likely won’t do much to light your way, but it will make you much more visible to cars around you at night.

The Marshall is priced at $1,499 on Amazon.

While the Marshall’s wide tires and front suspension made it a great option for light trail use, the Coston CE does double duty on the trails or road.

It retains the front suspension and step-over frame option, but the mid-step option is replaced by a lower frame that offers true step-through accessibility. It also adds in a suspension seat post for a bit more cushioning on the ride.

The Coston CE benefits from included fenders, which are important features for city commuters that have to deal with puddles or rain.







The e-bike still gets five levels of pedal assist as well as a thumb throttle, offering speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h). It also gets the same battery and range as the Marshall.

The Schwinn Coston CE is priced at $1,699 on Amazon.

For riders looking for even more of an upgrade designed for true commuting, the Coston DX is likely the answer.

The Coston DX adds an included rear rack and even a unique storage saddle that flips up to hold small items like your wallet, keys, or phone. You also get the suspension seat post, but the front suspension fork is replaced by rigid fork designed for more pure commuter-style riding.

Another nod to its commuter design is the larger 360Wh battery, claiming up to 45 miles (72 km) of range. And yes, those cool downtube lights on the battery are still there.

A capacity of 360 Wh still doesn’t approach the industry average, but these e-bikes appear to be intended for a combination of recreational riding and modest city commuting – not long-distance touring.







The Coston DX still offers the same top speed as the other bikes in the line, pegging the needle at 20 mph (32 km/h).

For the highest-spec offering in the lineup, riders will have to fork over $1,999.

