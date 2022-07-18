Quick Charge Podcast: July 18, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla’s new Full Self-Driving Beta (10.13) is about left turn, animal detection, speed limits, and more
- Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 financial results preview: Here’s what to expect
- Tesla has a new self-diagnostic feature in its app
- Stellantis terminates Jeep joint venture with GAC in China after failed takeover attempt
- Lotus completes billion dollar factory in China, rolls first all-electric Eletre off assembly line
- Tesla battery supplier CATL is scouting new factory sites in Mexico
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.