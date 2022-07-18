Tesla has a new self-diagnostic feature in its app

Fred Lambert

- Jul. 18th 2022 4:15 am PT

Tesla app
0

Tesla has been working on a new “self-diagnostic” feature in its app that the automaker is running when certain types of service appointments are requested.

For better or worse, Tesla has been heavily betting on its mobile app to handle service.

It can be challenging for some Tesla owners to simply directly contact their local Tesla service center. Instead, everything is handled through Tesla’s mobile app from explaining the issue to scheduling an appointment.

You often won’t talk to a human until your car is already in the shop.

Some prefer this experience, others would like to be able to talk to a technician about their issues beforehand.

One of the main reasons Tesla believes this is a more efficient model for them is the level of connectivity inside its vehicles resulting in the ability to remote diagnose a lot of issues with them.

Some of them are even flexible remotely through a software update, but the remote diagnostic capability is also useful to pinpoint problems that need a physical fix before the vehicles come into the service center.

This is always something that Tesla’s service team has been able to do remotely on all its vehicles, but a Tesla fan looking at the source code of the latest Tesla app software update was able to find that the automaker has also been working on a “self-diagnostics” feature:

Based on the information found in the app update, a Tesla owner having an issue with their car could now be prompt to run a self diagnostics depending on the category of issue reported for a service appointment.

In this example, the system found a problem with a Bluetooth endpoint in the Tesla vehicle:

This is not a blanket self-diagnostic available to owners on all of Tesla’s systems inside your vehicle, but it does provide a little more information to owners when they are having specific issues with their vehicles.

What do you think of this new feature? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
tesla service

tesla service

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger