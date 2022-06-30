GM teases proving ground image of Chevy Silverado EV, street testing to follow

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra recently teased footage of the first engineering version of the Chevy Silverado EV enduring testing at the American automaker’s proving ground in Michigan. This is an important step for Chevy as it moves closer to start of production for its first all-electric truck.

After nearly a year of teasing by GM, Mary Barra pulled the sheet off the Chevy Silverado EV this past January at CES. The 2024 model year pickup will be the first all-electric option to arrive under the Chevrolet marque and hopes to serve as a rebuttal to American truck competitors like the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning – both of which have already hit the market to much fanfare.

In the United States especially, there remains plenty of room for more electrified trucks – especially for those customers loyal to the Chevy brand looking to go all-electric. Although the truck is not scheduled to arrive until fall of 2023, recent footage shows the latest engineering prototype in action while testing in Michigan.

Barra teased the cover image used above, which is a screenshot pulled from this footage, on her Twitter:

According to the post, the testing of the engineering version of the Chevy Silverado EV has begun at GM’s Milford Proving Ground outside of Detroit, Michigan. Barra also stated that following the proving ground work, the Chevy Silverado EV will begin testing on Detroit streets as early as next month.

Considering tomorrow is July 1, it’s tough to say how far out “next month” is, but you Detroit residents might soon have an opportunity to spot the electric pickup out in the wild, testing in its natural GM environment of Michigan.

GM went on to tell us that it plans to test the electrified Chevy truck in a number of different environments, both inside and out of Michigan. More as it comes …

