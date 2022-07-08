Fucare Gemini X review: Super cool 28 MPH electric bike with a super weird frame and two batteries

With so many electric bike options on the market these days, it can be difficult for companies to stand out and show us something different. You’ve got to start thinking outside of the box, which is exactly what the Fucare Gemini X does. It’s an electric bike with a trellis-style frame. I’ve never seen anything quite like it, but it definitely works well.

Fucare Gemini X tech specs

Motor: 750W rear geared hub motor

750W rear geared hub motor Top speed: 28 mph (45 km/h)

28 mph (45 km/h) Range: 80 miles (130 km) on pedal assist

80 miles (130 km) on pedal assist Batteries: 48V 10.4Ah x 2 (998 Wh total)

48V 10.4Ah x 2 (998 Wh total) Weight : 80.5 lb (36.5 kg)

: 80.5 lb (36.5 kg) Max capacity: 400 lb (181 kg)

400 lb (181 kg) Wheels : 20-inch x 4.0-inch urban tires

: 20-inch x 4.0-inch urban tires Brakes: Hydraulic disc brakes

Hydraulic disc brakes Extras: Large color LCD display, headlight and taillight, included rack and fenders, 6-speed gearing, front suspension, USB charging port in display

Fucare Gemini X Video Review

This is one of those electric bikes that you’ll want to see in action. Check out my succinct video review below before continuing on with the rest of this written review!

Frame tubes for days

The first thing you notice about the Fucare Gemini X is of course the unique frame; it’s got tubes for days. And the 400 lb weight capacity (181 kg) speaks to the strength of the frame. Hopefully other parts like the brakes are up to that level of weight, but the hydraulic stoppers feel darn sturdy, too.

The frame may be odd-looking, but it definitely makes for a rigid structure. Building a transporter bridge out of balsa wood in 8th grade science class taught me two things: Trusses are damn strong for their weight, and hot glues burns. Both of those lessons have served me well to this day.

The frame’s welds aren’t the prettiest I’ve ever seen, but they seem just fine. Some companies go way above and beyond on smoothing out their welds, but Fucare isn’t one of those.

Even so, the impressive weight capacity and cool frame design help me look past the slightly ugly welds.

In this case, the trellis frame doesn’t just add rigidity and look cool, but also creates an interesting protective structure around the front battery.

And I say “front battery” because there are actually two batteries on this e-bike, unlike most others that have a single lonely battery.

With two 500 Wh batteries, the Fucare Gemini X is packing 1 kWh of capacity – that’s enough for 80 miles (130 km) of range on low power pedal assist, or closer to around 40 miles on throttle only riding at around 20 mph (32 km/h).

Fucare even offers a 15 Ah battery upgrade option, if you really want to push the capacity further. Unless you’re doing delivery work, I don’t think you’ll need the larger capacity battery. Two 10.4 Ah batteries (500 Wh each) is plenty for most average riders.

Here’s the thing, though: If you’re like me then you’re not going to be sticking to a measly 20 mph. On throttle only riding, the Fucare Gemini X can get all the way up to 28 mph (45 km/h), which is how it’s really designed to ride.

This is largely an electric moped in an e-bike form factor, meaning it is designed with motorcycle-esque design cues like those large urban tires, powerful 750W motor and tons of battery.

The smaller 20″ wheels also give it more of a motorcycle feel with moderate diameter wheels that carry plenty of rubber side to side for extra grip.

The tires are of course street-optimized, but I did a bit of detouring across grass just to see how they work. The ride is decent, but things get slippery if you push too hard. So consider this a street bike that will allow you to do some very light off roading, such as smooth gravel trails or light grassy stuff. Steer clear of wet grass unless you want to have a slip n’ slide experience.

The front suspension also makes the ride even better. It’s not a dual crown fork like we’ve seen on other motorcycle-inspired electric bikes, and so in that regard it tips back towards the bicycle side of the scale. But it still offers some nice shock absorption up front that improves the ride on rougher roads.

In terms of features, the bike offers a nice balance of components for the $1,899 price. The included LED lights check my box for required equipment on any e-bike designed for street use. Reflectors just aren’t enough for any e-bike designed to mix it up with cars, so I’m glad to see that the Fucare Gemini X is outfitted with solid front and rear LED lights.

The rear rack is nice and sturdy, which should be great for carrying plenty of cargo back there. It’s rated for 110 lb (50 kg), which means you could probably exceed that and carry a heavier person back there. They’ll tell you not to do that if you ask, and I won’t take liability for it, either. But having sat on it myself with my own 150 lb (75 kg) weight, I can tell you it feels darn strong.

Fucare offers basket options if you want to get something designed to fit the bike, or you could easily DIY your own storage solutions back there. Combined with the included fenders, the storage and weather protection features make this a great commuter option right out of the box, no other accessories needed.

The 5.3″ color LCD screen is also quite nice. Not only is it a huge display that is easy to read with large digits, but it also includes a USB-A port to keep your phone charged on the go – that’s critical if you use GPS or other map apps often, as they can drain your battery quickly. And with a big battery like this, you may be heading out on longer range rides than you’d expect.

Hydraulic disc brakes are another nice to see part. At $1,899, I’d almost say that I expect them, but the dual battery setup here contributes significantly to that price and so I wouldn’t have been surprised to see mechanical brakes. But good for you, Fucare, for going the extra mile and giving us hydraulic stoppers!

One other small note: you might notice what looks like a mid-drive motor mounted near the pedals. That’s a decoy. It’s not really a motor, but instead seems to be where they stashed the controller and other electronics/wiring.

It’s kind of neat that it makes the bike look like a fancier mid-drive model, plus it also gives easy access to the controller while still keeping that eyesore out of view.

Fucare Gemini X summary

Taking a once over, the Fucare Gemini X is a great heavyweight commuter electric bike for anyone that wants a more moto-ish or moped feeling ride. The power, speed and ride all give you that classic moped-style experience.

The bike is pretty darn heavy, but as long as you don’t need to lift it often, then you probably won’t mind. It makes up for the weight with good parts and good features, plus plenty of range.

I wouldn’t mind having other colors to choose from, but I guess the single option helps them cut down on inventory issues. And the grey is admittedly pretty nice with the industrial trellis frame design.

The bike is available either on Amazon or directly on Fucare’s site, which is nice for those that like buying options. If you want the extra accessories like baskets and batteries though, you’ll have to stick to Fucare’s site.

Those are my thoughts, but now let’s hear yours. What do you think of the Fucare Gemini X electric bike? Share your opinion in the comment section below!

