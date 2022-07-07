Schwinn Healy Ridge e-bike with 25-mile range falls to new low of $950, more in New Green Deals

Leave the car at home and take a ride on Schwinn’s Healy Ridge e-bike, which is on sale for a new low of $950 today at Amazon. That delivers $150 in savings from its normal going rate and allows you to ride at up to 20 MPH for as far as 25 miles on a single charge, with it only taking four hours to power back up mid-day should you need. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Schwinn’s e-bike sports 25 mile range at under $1,000

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Healy Ridge E-bike for $949.99 shipped. That’s a full $150 off its normal going rate at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This e-bike enters with a 250W motor that’s able to propel it at up to 20 MPH when used in the pedal assist mode. That means you’ll do some of the work while the bike picks up the slack, which is something that’s actually quite handy when going up or down hills. Plus, the 26-inch wheels allow riders ranging from 64- to 74-inches able to enjoy this e-bike. The battery lasts for around 25 miles on a single charge and only takes four hours to go from 0% to 100%, meaning you can power up mid-day with ease. There’s an 18-speed drivetrain as well as mechanical disk brakes which allow you to really dial the e-bike in and stop on a dome should you need to. Dive into our review of Schwinn’s other e-bike offerings to learn more about what the brand brings to the table.

Gotrax G4 electric scooter with 25-mile range sees $98 summer discount to $552.50, more

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its electric scooters and bikes, with the new G4 Scooter leading the way at $552.49 shipped. Down from the usual $650 price tag it launched with at the beginning of last month, today’s offer amounts to $98 in savings and marks a new all-time low. This is also one of the very first discounts to date, as well. Sporting a 25-mile range on a single charge, the Gotrax G4 comes powered by a 350W motor that enables the electric scooter to travel at upwards of 20 MPH top speeds. Alongside the 10-inch pneumatic tires which lead to a smoother ride, there’s also an integrated headlight, folding design, and integrated LED control panel for monitoring range, speed, and more.

GEN3 discounts all of its in-stock e-bikes to $899 in latest sale (Save $300)

GEN3 is currently marking all of its in-stock e-bikes down to $899 with free shipping when you use the code SUMMER at checkout. Our favorite sale is the Stride which falls to the aforementioned $899 from its normal going rate of $1,199 direct from GEN3 and $1,500 going rate at Best Buy, beating our previous mention of $1,100 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take you on trips all over the city this summer, the GEN3 Stride e-bike features a 500W motor and five different levels of pedal assist that can bring you up to speeds of 20 MPH. On top of that, it can go as far as 40 miles on a single charge, which means you can head to work, stop by the store, and ride home all without plugging in. Of course, no gas or oil is required for using this e-bike, making it more economical than driving an ICE car around.

Delfast’s e-bike offers 200-mile range and 50 MPH top speed at $200 off

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the Delfast Top 3.0 Electric Dirt Bike for $6,399 shipped with the code ELEK200 at checkout. Today’s deal saves $200 from its normal going rate, beats our last mention by an additional $100, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most e-bikes can go 20, 30, or even 50 miles on a charge, you’ll end up having to plug in before the day’s over on longer trips most of the time. Well, the Delfast ensures that you can get just about anywhere on a single charge. With a 200 mile range per charge, this electric dirt bike has a similar range to many smaller cars and other full-sized EVs. It also features a top speed of up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the road since it’s a class 2 e-bike, giving you the ability to travel at near-highway speeds in permitted areas. Don’t forget to check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

New Tesla deals

