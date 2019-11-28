Admit it, there’s something nostalgic about Schwinn bikes – a trusty ol’ Schwinn that reminds you of your childhood. Well get ready for this, because the Schwinn EC1 electric bicycle gives that same old feel of a classic Schwinn cruiser but adds a nice, firm electric boost to your ride. And it’s currently on sale for a killer price of just $898.

Schwinn EC1 electric bicycle

Let’s me start off by properly framing your expectations. The Schwinn EC1 isn’t a power house, and it doesn’t have top shelf components.

But what it does have is a reliable and peppy motor, a suite of simple parts and a comfortable pedal assist that gives you the joy of a classic cruiser ride without the effort that normally goes into pedaling a big ol’ cruiser bike.

And with a step-through-ish frame courtesy of the medium height top tube, this is one e-bike that can be a classy ride for that special man or woman in your life.

So buckle up and check out the video review of the Schwinn EC1 below, then read on for all the tech specs and juicy details.

Schwinn EC1 video review

You know you want to see how this bike rides. Check it out below!

Schwinn EC1 e-bike tech specs

Motor: 250 W geared rear hub motor

250 W geared rear hub motor Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph) with pedal assist

32 km/h (20 mph) with pedal assist Range: Up to 51 km (30 mi)

Up to 51 km (30 mi) Battery: 36 V

36 V Frame : Aluminum

: Aluminum Suspension: None

None Brakes: Front and rear mechanical disc brakes

Front and rear mechanical disc brakes Shifter : 7-speed Shimano Tourney derailleur

: 7-speed Shimano Tourney derailleur Extras: 2-year warranty on battery and electric assist parts, lifetime warranty on frame, shock-absorbing dual spring cruiser saddle, LED display for battery gauge and PAS level indicator, and rear rack/fenders included standard.

A comfortable, pleasurable ride

The Schwinn EC1 is one of those simple e-bikes that can reliably bring a smile to your face.

There’s nothing overly fancy about it, though I’d say the fact that it comes with built-in fenders and a rear rack is a nice feature. Many other e-bike companies charge extra for those parts.

But while the Schwinn EC1 isn’t a fancy cruiser, it is a comfortable and pleasurable ride. The 250 W motor doesn’t sound powerful, but when I put it in the highest assist level I don’t have to do any work. I can just lightly spin the pedals to activate the pedal sensor and the motor does all the work for me.

But of course half the fun of riding a bike is using your own power for propulsion (or at least sharing the load). So I usually found myself keeping it in the second or third pedal assist level out of five total levels.

There I could add some pedal effort without getting tired, leaving me feeling satisfied with my exercise level but not so overly exerted that I couldn’t enjoy the beautiful trails around me.

Speaking of trails, I found that the Schwinn EC1 is great for more than just nice bike lanes and smooth sidewalks. The decently large tires also make it a fun bike for nature trails and gravel paths. It can handle grass, dirt and light rocks. I wouldn’t want to take it off any jumps due to the lack of suspension, but it’s not really meant for that either. This is a relaxed, upright cruiser that has the ability to handle a fairly wide range of riding trails.

The components aren’t high end, mind you. But even the mid-to-low-end Shimano parts are perfectly fine for this level of bike.

And at the end of the day, we’re talking about an affordable cruiser, so I didn’t expect to find high-end shifters, hydraulic disc brakes or suspension on the bike. The Shimano Tourney shifter, mechanical disc brakes and plushy spring saddle are enough for me. I’ve seen this level of components on electric cruisers that cost nearly twice as much.

At just $898 with its current Black Friday sale price, the Schwinn EC1 definitely offers more bang-for-your-buck than a lot of other electric bikes out there.

And with a 2-year warranty on the electric components and a lifetime warranty on the frame, you don’t have to worry that its going to fall apart like a mystery $450 e-bike from Amazon.

Let us know what you think of the Schwinn EC1 electric cruiser bike in the comments below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.