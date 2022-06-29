Greenworks’ 48V 17-inch electric lawn mower falls to $210.50, more in New Green Deals

Are you still using gas and oil to mow the yard? Well, it’s time to switch it up and go green when doing lawn chores. Today, you can pick up the Greenworks 17-inch 48V electric lawn mower for $210.50, while it normally goes for up to $300. Not only is this within $10 of its 2022 low, but it’s also part of the larger Greenworks 24V ecosystem (since it uses two batteries to achieve 48V), making it quite versatile all around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Finally set gas and oil aside for lawn work this summer

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 17-inch 48V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $210.58 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal going rate of up to $300 over the past few months, today’s deal comes within $1 of the lowest price we’ve seen recently and within $10 of the best price of 2022 so far. Ready to tackle summer yard chores without a drop of gas or oil, this mower utilizes two of Greenworks’ 24V batteries that are also compatible with the rest of the brand’s platform. When using both 4Ah batteries included with the bundle, the mower can run for up to 45 minutes per charge, though that will vary a bit depending on your grass condition. It cuts a 17-inch path per strip and it can either mulch or bag depending on what’s needed for your setup.

Save $150 on Segway’s summer-ready electric Ninebot Kickscooter Max at $750 (2022 low)

Wellbots is currently offering the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max for $749.99 shipped when code DAD150 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer is matching the 2022 low at $150 off while undercutting Amazon’s concurrent discount by $130. With summer weather setting in, now is the perfect time to lock-in an electric ride for the upcoming months and Segway’s Ninebot Max delivers just the solution. This electric scooter arrives with a 350W motor that can have you cruising up and down the streets at up to 18.6 MPH. There’s also a 40-mile range for handling everything from trips to the store to everyday work commuting, or even just joyrides around the block.

Delfast’s e-bike offers 200-mile range and 50 MPH top speed at $200 off

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the Delfast Top 3.0 Electric Dirt Bike for $6,399 shipped with the code ELEK200 at checkout. Today’s deal saves $200 from its normal going rate, beats our last mention by an additional $100, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most e-bikes can go 20, 30, or even 50 miles on a charge, you’ll end up having to plug in before the day’s over on longer trips most of the time. Well, the Delfast ensures that you can get just about anywhere on a single charge. With a 200 mile range per charge, this electric dirt bike has a similar range to many smaller cars and other full-sized EVs. It also features a top speed of up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the road since it’s a class 2 e-bike, giving you the ability to travel at near-highway speeds in permitted areas. Don’t forget to check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

First discount of ONYX CTY2 e-bike with 60-mile range takes $200 off

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX CTY2 City E-Bike for $3,499.99 shipped with the code MAC200 at checkout. Down from a list price of $3,699, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen since it was available on Indiegogo in 2018. The ONYX CTY2 is the brand’s more affordable e-bike that packs a 60-mile range and can travel at up to 20 MPH. While not quite as powerful as the ONYX RCR on sale below, you’ll find that the CTY2 is still a great way to get around town this summer. The 60 mile range makes it easy to travel to and from work without plugging in mid-day, and the 40 MPH top speed is plenty for standard errands. Plus, it connects to the ONYX BMS app on your iPhone or Android smartphone for monitoring the e-bike. Take a deeper dive in our launch coverage from earlier this year.

ONYX RCR 60 MPH e-bike with 75-mile range hits $3,999

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX RCR 72V Electric Motorbike on sale from $3,999 shippedwith the code MAC350 at checkout. Part of the sale also waives tax in all states outside of NY, TX, and CA, delivering quite a bit of extra savings here. Normally, you’d pay $4,549 for this electric motorbike, though it’s on sale for $4,349 direct right now. Today’s deal saves an additional $100 over our last mention from May and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

The ONYX RCR e-bike is made to be both on-road and off-road, depending on how you choose to ride it. While normal e-bikes max out at around 25 MPH, this one can travel at up to 60 MPH. That’s pretty impressive for an e-bike, and it’ll allow you to get to and from work quickly, easily, and most importantly, without a single drop of gas or oil. Do keep in mind certain states require e-bikes to travel at slower speeds on the road, so ONYX has built an eco mode that lets you max out at 20 MPH if that’s the case where you live. The 23Ah battery allows for up to 75 miles of riding per charge, as well, which should be more than enough to travel to and from work. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

