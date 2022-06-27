Quick Charge Podcast: June 27, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla pauses some Berlin-built Model Y deliveries over electric motor issue
- Tesla Megapacks are about to replace Hawaii’s last remaining coal plant
- Rivian’s first DC fast charging sites are launching this week
- GMC Hummer EV will get new ‘Extract Mode,’ delivering 16 inches of ground clearance
- Ford issues safety compliance recall on F-150 Lightning, citing issue with tire pressure increasing risk of crash
- Stock version of the Lucid Air Grand Touring wins fastest production car at Goodwood 2022
- Volkswagen reveals ID. AERO concept — its first all-electric sedan offering a 385-mile range
- Watch an electric ‘fan car’ beat every car ever at Goodwood Hill Climb
