Ford issues safety compliance recall on F-150 Lightning, citing issue with tire pressure increasing risk of crash

Ford Motor Company has just issued its first safety recall on its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup. According to the American automaker, the issue is surrounding the EV’s tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) but only affects trucks delivered with certain size tires.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is the first all-electric pickup from the blue oval brand and has the makings of being a game changer in EV adoption, particularly in the United States where the F-Series is the long-running champ in trucks.

First Lightning deliveries began this past spring and initial customer feedback has been quite positive. Today, however, Ford has announced its first safety compliance recall on the F-150. Here are the pertinent details:

Ford’s safety compliance recall pertains to certain 2022 F-150 Lightning trucks with 20-inch or 22-inch all-season tires. The issue is that the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) light may not illuminate when intended and may not be able to provide adequate warning of low tire inflation pressure.

Ford states this issue exists because the recommended tire cold inflation pressure value in the Body Control Module (BCM) was incorrectly set to 35 psi rather than the correct inflation pressure of 42 psi. Per Ford Motor Company:

Low tire inflation pressure may lead to poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash. Ford encourages customers to check their tire pressure matches figures provided on the Tire and Loading Information label located inside the driver-side front door jamb.

According to Ford, the recall affects 2,666 Lightning vehicles in the United States and 220 in Canada. There are currently no accidents or injuries associated with the TPMS issue.

The automaker has officially begun notifying its dealers of the safety recall today. F-150 Lightning owners will be notified via email and the FordPass mobile app beginning tomorrow, June 28. Lightning vehicles yet to be delivered can and will have their BMCs updated by Ford dealers.

Furthermore, any customers who want the remedy immediately can also visit their local dealership. The update process takes approximately 20 minutes to execute. Ford will also offer the remedy through a Ford Power-Up software update in the next 30 days for all current Lightning customers.

You can see if your Ford F-150 Lightning is affected by the recall using your VIN here.

