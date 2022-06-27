GOLABS 518Wh power station with 100W USB-C PD now $315 (Reg. $450), more in New Green Deals

Are you ready to head out on a camping trip? Maybe a week at the lake or a simple picnic? Well, be sure to bring GOLABS portable power station along. It’s on sale today for $315 from its normal $450 going rate and packs 100W USB-C PD output as well as a secondary 60W USB-C PD port, dual 110V AC plugs, and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Enjoy a full off-grid experience with GOLABS’ portable power station and solar panel from $131

Woot is currently offering a variety of GOLABS portable power stations and solar panels from $131 with Prime shipping, else a $6 deliver fee will be applied. Our top pick is the R500 Portable 518Wh Power Station at $314.99 in either orange or black. For comparison, Amazon sells the orange model for $440 at the black option goes for $450. Today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked all around.

This portable power station is great for running your campsite, picnic, or even household items in the event of an emergency. The 518Wh capacity LiFePo4 battery allows this portable power station to endure 3,500 cycles and last for “more than 10 years” before it’s degraded enough to matter. You’ll find quite a bit of power output available here, including a 100W USB-C PD in/out, 60W PD out, dual 110V 500W AC outputs (with a peak 1,000W output), two 12V DC plugs, and even two QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A 3A outputs. All of this ensures that there’s plenty of options to choose from in order to charge or power your gear when off-grid. Plus, you can pick up the solar panel on sale today for $131 to recharge the portable battery, helping you enjoy a renewable lifestyle.

Greenworks 40V+USB Gold Box nets lowest ever prices on mowers ($183), chainsaws ($112), more

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of Greenworks 40V yard tools, some of which have a USB backup battery port, at lowest ever prices. At 100/200Wh, these Greenworks batteries not only power the tools for a half hour and more, they can also be taken on the road as a huge battery backup for phones, tablets and even laptops. One battery will net dozens of full charges for devices like the iPhone which have a 12Wh battery for instance.

19-inch deck mower 4Ah USB battery: $182.79 $249.99

12-Inch Chainsaw 2Ah USB Battery: $111.99 $159.99

16-inch Chainsaw 4Ah USB Battery: $176.79 $259.99

15-Inch Torqdrive String Trimmer, 2Ah USB Battery: $118.99 $169.99

First discount of ONYX CTY2 e-bike with 60-mile range takes $200 off

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX CTY2 City E-Bike for $3,499.99 shipped with the code MAC200 at checkout. Down from a list price of $3,699, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen since it was available on Indiegogo in 2018. The ONYX CTY2 is the brand’s more affordable e-bike that packs a 60-mile range and can travel at up to 20 MPH. While not quite as powerful as the ONYX RCR on sale below, you’ll find that the CTY2 is still a great way to get around town this summer. The 60 mile range makes it easy to travel to and from work without plugging in mid-day, and the 40 MPH top speed is plenty for standard errands. Plus, it connects to the ONYX BMS app on your iPhone or Android smartphone for monitoring the e-bike. Take a deeper dive in our launch coverage from earlier this year.

Cruise around on Segway’s Ninebot ES4 electric scooter at new 2022 low of $650 (Save $150)

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at only the third notable discount of the year at $150 off while beating our previous mention by $80. Today’s offer is also a new 2022 low, as well. Summer weather is rolling in across much of the nation and if you’re looking to usher in those more comfortable temperatures with some joyrides through town, it’s time to hit the streets and cruise around on EVs like the discounted Segway Ninebot ES4. Whether it’s for commuting to and from work or just for some fun, this electric kickscooter is up to the task with a 28-mile range and 19 MPH top speed. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down.

ONYX RCR 60 MPH e-bike with 75-mile range hits $3,999

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX RCR 72V Electric Motorbike on sale from $3,999 shippedwith the code MAC350 at checkout. Part of the sale also waives tax in all states outside of NY, TX, and CA, delivering quite a bit of extra savings here. Normally, you’d pay $4,549 for this electric motorbike, though it’s on sale for $4,349 direct right now. Today’s deal saves an additional $100 over our last mention from May and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

The ONYX RCR e-bike is made to be both on-road and off-road, depending on how you choose to ride it. While normal e-bikes max out at around 25 MPH, this one can travel at up to 60 MPH. That’s pretty impressive for an e-bike, and it’ll allow you to get to and from work quickly, easily, and most importantly, without a single drop of gas or oil. Do keep in mind certain states require e-bikes to travel at slower speeds on the road, so ONYX has built an eco mode that lets you max out at 20 MPH if that’s the case where you live. The 23Ah battery allows for up to 75 miles of riding per charge, as well, which should be more than enough to travel to and from work. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the GOLABS portable power station deal above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals – smart thermostats, more

After shopping the GOLABS portable power station deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.