Toyota recalls all its bZ4X electric cars over wheels potentially falling off

Toyota issued a recall on 2,700 bZ4X electric cars, roughly all the ones produced to date (though most undelivered), over the potential of wheels falling off.

The bZ4X is Toyota’s first global electric car. Toyota launched the electric SUV in the US earlier this year at a starting price of $42,000.

It is a very important vehicle for the Japanese automaker since it is going to open the doors to the global EV market for the first time for the Toyota brand.

Unfortunately, it is not off to a good start, as Toyota confirmed that it is recalling all the electric vehicles over a problem with hub bolts that can result in losing a wheel:

After low-mileage use, all of the hub bolts on the wheel can loosen to the point where the wheel can detach from the vehicle. If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. The cause of the issue and the driving patterns under which this issue could occur are still under investigation.

Toyota is asking owners to not drive their vehicles until it completes its investigation and issues the official recall. The automaker disclosed that it affects 2,200 going to Europe, 260 to the US, 110 in Japan, and 20 to Canada – most affected vehicles are not delivered to customers yet because the vehicle is so new.

Electrek’s Take

While it’s a setback, some recalls are always expected early in the production of new vehicles and fortunately, it looks like Toyota caught it before most of those vehicles get delivered.

Hopefully, Toyota can address the issue quickly, and we can see a good ramp-up of bZ4X deliveries during the second half of the year.

With the specs and the price point, I think the bZ4X could become popular if Toyota makes it available in high enough volume.

