Greenworks 48V 20-inch cordless electric mower nears low at $264, more in New Green Deals

Kick gas and oil to the curb when you pick up the 48V Greenworks cordless electric mower that’s on sale for $264 today. It uses two 24V batteries, which means your existing Greenworks tools are compatible with the dual 4Ah batteries that are included. Plus, it can run for up to 45 minutes per charge to ensure that your yard gets done quickly without using fossil fuels. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Greenworks’ 48V mower cuts your yard without gas or oil

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Cordless Walk-behind Electric Push Mower for $264 shipped. Normally $400, today’s deal saves 34% and comes within $4 of the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before at Amazon. You’ll find that this kit comes with two 24V batteries that combine to deliver 48V of power to your system without leaving Greenworks’ existing expansive platform. With the included 4Ah batteries, you’ll get up to 45 minutes of runtime per charge here which should be plenty for most smaller yards. However, the dual port charger included with this Greenworks mower can top off both batteries without having to pull one off to swap it halfway through for a more efficient charge. Plus, it has a 4-in-1 system which includes mulching, bagging, side discharge, and a turbo button for leaf pickup in the fall. Of course, no gas or oil is required for this system to run, making it more economical all around. Take a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Sun Joe’s 2,200 PSI 1.6 GPM electric pressure washer falls to new low at Amazon of $126

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT 2,200PSI 1.6GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $130.59 $126.27 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $190 at Amazon, our last mention was $145, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to deliver the ability to give your home a facelift this summer, you’ll find Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer is pretty powerful for a non-gas model. The main ways this pressure washer sets itself apart is the powerful 14.5A motor that outputs up to 2,200 PSI and as much as 1.6 GPM. There’s a twist nozzle that has spray angles ranging from 0° to 45° so you don’t have to worry about changing the tips. You’ll also find that it includes a 20-foot high pressure hose, garden hose adapter, detergent tank, and more.

GEN3 discounts all of its in-stock e-bikes to $899 in latest sale (Save $300)

GEN3 is currently marking all of its in-stock e-bikes down to $899 with free shipping when you use the code SUMMER at checkout. Our favorite sale is the Stride which falls to the aforementioned $899 from its normal going rate of $1,199 direct from GEN3 and $1,500 going rate at Best Buy, beating our previous mention of $1,100 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take you on trips all over the city this summer, the GEN3 Stride e-bike features a 500W motor and five different levels of pedal assist that can bring you up to speeds of 20 MPH. On top of that, it can go as far as 40 miles on a single charge, which means you can head to work, stop by the store, and ride home all without plugging in. Of course, no gas or oil is required for using this e-bike, making it more economical than driving an ICE car around.

Add a 200W solar panel to your home for $133 at Amazon

ACOPOWER (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 200W/12V Solar Panel for $132.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 15Y2OLI5 at checkout. Down from $180, this discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time for a similar 200W solar panel. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, this solar panel is sure to deliver a great way to run your home without relying on traditional electricity sources. Each panel in your array will net up to 100W of power on a 12V rail. The glass is anti-reflective, highly transparent, and low iron-tempered. Plus, these solar panels come with pre-drilled holes and 12AWG cables that have PV male/female quick connectors and includes a weatherproof IP65-rated junction box.

Snapper’s 82V electric mower falls to best price in years at $479

Amazon is offering the Snapper 21-inch 82V Self Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $479 shipped. Normally $600, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since mid-2020 when it hit $440. Designed to deliver up to 45 minutes of runtime with the included 2Ah batteries, this is the perfect way to take care of your lawn chores without gas or oil this year. It has a 21-inch steel mowing deck and even delivers a 3-in-1 design, which allows you to mulch, bag, or discharge depending on what’s needed at the time. There’s also load sensing technology which allows the mower to adjust the power delivered to ensure the blades sustain a proper speed when mowing. You’ll find that it starts with the push of a button, has seven height sizes, and the self-propelled 10-inch wheels mean that Snapper’s mower itself can move throughout the yard with ease.

ONYX RCR 60 MPH e-bike with 75-mile range hits $3,999

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX RCR 72V Electric Motorbike on sale from $3,999 shippedwith the code MAC350 at checkout. Part of the sale also waives tax in all states outside of NY, TX, and CA, delivering quite a bit of extra savings here. Normally, you’d pay $4,549 for this electric motorbike, though it’s on sale for $4,349 direct right now. Today’s deal saves an additional $100 over our last mention from May and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

The ONYX RCR e-bike is made to be both on-road and off-road, depending on how you choose to ride it. While normal e-bikes max out at around 25 MPH, this one can travel at up to 60 MPH. That’s pretty impressive for an e-bike, and it’ll allow you to get to and from work quickly, easily, and most importantly, without a single drop of gas or oil. Do keep in mind certain states require e-bikes to travel at slower speeds on the road, so ONYX has built an eco mode that lets you max out at 20 MPH if that’s the case where you live. The 23Ah battery allows for up to 75 miles of riding per charge, as well, which should be more than enough to travel to and from work. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Greenworks mower deal above, if you keep read, you'll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it'll be listed below.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals – smart thermostats, more

After shopping the Greenworks mower deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

