Tesla’s chief designer is selling new interiors for Tesla cars through Unplugged Performance

Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen is starting to sell new interiors for Tesla cars through a partnership between his new company and Unplugged Performance, a longtime Tesla tuner and aftermarket part company.

Von Holzhausen and his wife Vicki recently launched a company named after himself to sell accessories made of new vegan leather that his company developed. Recently, the company teased that it would venture into making leather interiors for vehicles:

We can't reveal everything yet, but our alternative leather is accelerating like never before. More to come on 6.21. #sustainablemobility pic.twitter.com/u6h5wfNdQz — von Holzhausen (@vonHolzhausen) June 16, 2022

Now Unplugged Performance (UP), a well-known Tesla tuner, announced that it partnered with von Holzhausen to bring aftermarket luxury interiors to Tesla vehicles:

Transitioning the world to sustainability is an important tenant of EV ownership and core to our philosophy. High-tech sustainable materials have been developed by the von Holzhausen team to usher in a new era of luxury without compromise. Von Holzhausen’s proprietary material science has led to the creation of Banbū Leather, a vegan leather that is buttery-soft like lambskin, scratch-resistant, stain-resistant, water-resistant, lightweight, and made from the most renewable raw material on earth (yes, you guessed it – bamboo). Unplugged Performance is proud to partner with von Holzhausen to exclusively offer the ultimate guilt-free luxury interiors. A whole new Tesla experience awaits you for Tesla Model S, Model S, Model Y, or Model 3. Cybertruck and Roadster interiors will also be available through this exclusive collaboration program.

Von Holzhausen has been using UP mods for years on his own customized Tesla Model 3.

Here are a few pictures of the Von Holzhausen – Unplugged Performance interior:

Here are the main features of the new interiors:

Handmade interiors created utilizing von Holzhausen proprietary Banbū Leather with 83% plant-based content

33% lower carbon footprint than cow hides

Lightweight for automotive efficiency and a third of the weight of cow leather

Features include an engraved VH x UP metal brand plaque and unique patterns, textures, and materials as specified and designed in collaboration with you

Interior can be applied to Unplugged Performance complete vehicles such as the S-APEX and Ascension-R vehicles or the Tesla of your choosing

Initial color options are von Holzhausen Black, Stone, Caramel, and Cherry colored Banbū Leather in any combination.

European deliveries are slated for 2023. Customers outside of North America please contact the company for details.

It starts at $29,995 with the first deliveries later this year. UP is taking reservations right now.

