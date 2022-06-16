Ninebot S-Max self-balancing scooter falls to 2022 low at $1,002, more in New Green Deals

While e-bikes are the go-to for traversing the city in the summer, using an electric scooter is a great alternative that doesn’t take up nearly as much room. The Segway Ninebot S-max self-balancing electric scooter has a range of over 23 miles and doesn’t use a single drop of gas or oil to function. It’s on sale at a 2022 low of $1,002 right now on Amazon, making today a great time to pick one up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Enjoy riding around town on the Ninebot S-Max self-balancing electric scooter

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot S-Max Self-Balancing Electric Scooter for $1,001.88 shipped. Normally $1,100 to $1,200 over the past few months, today’s deal drops it down to the lowest price of the year at Amazon. Designed to be “quiet but powerful,” this electric scooter is designed to help you get around town with ease. It offers up to 23.6 miles of range and can travel up to 12.4 MPH, meaning that you can easily traverse around the city without using a single drop of gas or oil. This is all from the two hub motors and it can even be expanded to be able to go up to 23 MPH when inserted into the GoKart kit. The self-balancing part of this scooter allows it to automatically stop when it detects unusual movements like falling or lifting, and the Max portion delivers a hand-control steering wheel.

Amazon Sun Joe Father’s Day Gold Box: Pressure washer 2022 low $121, more from $25

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $120 off a range of Sun Joe outdoor tools and yard gear for Father’s Day. One notable option is the Sun Joe SPX3001 Electric Pressure Washer for $121 shipped. Regularly $230, it more typically sells for $168 at Amazon over the last year where it is now at a new 2022 low and the best price we can find. A notable and convenient way to give your property, car, patios, siding, and more a good cleaning for the summer and beyond, it delivers 2030 PSI via its 14.5-amp electric-powered motor. The 20-foot high-pressure hose includes a TCC system that automatically shuts off the pump when you’re not hitting the trigger to preserve energy alongside the 40.6-ounce detergent tank and a wheel-mounted design for easy portability.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Sun Joe Gold Box event right here for deals starting from $25 including this handy multi-surface glass and window vacuum cleaner. But you’ll also find drills, chainsaws, hammocks, BBQ gazebos, and much more with up to $120 in savings to be had.

ONYX RCR 60 MPH e-bike with 75-mile range hits $3,999

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX RCR 72V Electric Motorbike on sale from $3,999 shippedwith the code MAC350 at checkout. Part of the sale also waives tax in all states outside of NY, TX, and CA, delivering quite a bit of extra savings here. Normally, you’d pay $4,549 for this electric motorbike, though it’s on sale for $4,349 direct right now. Today’s deal saves an additional $100 over our last mention from May and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

The ONYX RCR e-bike is made to be both on-road and off-road, depending on how you choose to ride it. While normal e-bikes max out at around 25 MPH, this one can travel at up to 60 MPH. That’s pretty impressive for an e-bike, and it’ll allow you to get to and from work quickly, easily, and most importantly, without a single drop of gas or oil. Do keep in mind certain states require e-bikes to travel at slower speeds on the road, so ONYX has built an eco mode that lets you max out at 20 MPH if that’s the case where you live. The 23Ah battery allows for up to 75 miles of riding per charge, as well, which should be more than enough to travel to and from work. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Jackery Father’s Day sale offers new 2022 lows on power stations and solar panels from $153

Jackery is now launching a Father’s Day sale to score dad a new off-grid power solution for those upcoming camping trips, tailgates, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station at $450.50. Down from $530, today’s offer amounts to over $79 in savings while beating our previous mention by $27 to mark the best price of the year. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup. Head to 9to5Toys for more top picks from the Jackery Father’s Day sale.

Throughout the rest of the Jackery Father’s Day sale, there are even deeper discounts available on higher-end power stations and bundles to go alongside entry-level offerings and the like. Everything is sitting at the best prices of the year, and some of which are on sale for the first times. We’ve picked out a few highlights at 9to5Toys.

Ride around town in style with $150 off Juiced Bikes e-bikes for Father’s Day

For Father’s Day, Juiced Bikes is offering $150 off its entire e-bike lineup when you use the code DAD150 at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the RipRacer Class 3 at $1,549 with the aforementioned code. Down from $1,699, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked for this model and also is a new all-time low. This compact fat-tire e-bike has a massive 52V battery and 750W motor, with the class 3 version coming in with a 15Ah capacity. Opting for the class 3 model also delivers an AirTag compartment, improved water resistance, a 55 mile range, and 28 MPH max speed. All of this allows you to travel both on the streets and off-road with ease this summer, all without using a single drop of gas or oil. You can take a closer look at what we called a “fun-sized fat tire electric bike” in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

